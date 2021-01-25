With over 30 years of experience, Susan Boss is one of the top-producing broker associates and Realtors of luxury residential real estate in the Houston area.

She applies her neighborhood expertise — which includes Memorial, Tanglewood, Spring Valley, the Heights, West University, Rivercrest, and the Inner-Loop — to assist buyers and sellers looking to invest, move across town, or relocate from a world away.

Thanks to her years of representing premier homebuilders, Boss also has a valuable knowledge of new construction homes. That, paired with her high level of professionalism, a tireless work ethic, and unwavering integrity, are what drive her success.

Always working to protect her clients' interests, she uses scrupulous attention to detail and diligence throughout the entire transaction process —colleagues and clients alike respect Boss for her meticulous nature.

An extensive sales portfolio has made Boss a top producer at Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty, as well as earned her a spot in their Circle of Excellence and Hall of Fame.

We chatted with Boss to find out more about her work and what drives her.

CultureMap: What inspires you to do what you do?

Susan Boss: I learned when buying my first home that a home purchase is one of the biggest investments for most people. A buyer and seller need someone to help navigate the process. I have had the opportunity to get to know and make long lasting relationships with my clients, who entrust me with accomplishing their goals in regard to real estate transactions.

CM: What's one piece of advice you'd give to people looking for their dream home?

SB: One piece of advice I have seen to hold true over the years is location is a priority. A buyer can change almost anything about a home they don't like, but after you have personalized your home to perfection, if you don't like your location you may never be happy with your investment.

CM: And advice to those who are selling?

SB: The current trend with low interest rates and dual-income buyers is to find a property that is move-in ready. Buyers have more purchase power with a small difference in the monthly payment to purchase a home at a slightly higher price than to put cash in and live through a remodel while they are being attentive to a job and other commitments after closing.

CM: Sum up Houston in three words.

SB: Opportunity, multicultural, big-city amenities.

CM: What do you consider your "special skill"?

SB: Ongoing market research has been a vital aspect of my long-term success. Knowing how to leverage this information has allowed me to consistently and effectively negotiate on behalf of my clients.

CM: What's one thing people might not know about you?

SB: I worked as a registered nurse in the operating room before changing careers to real estate in 1984.

---

Learn more about Susan Boss here, or contact her at 713-823-6992 or Susan.Boss@Sothebyshomes.com.