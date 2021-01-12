Realtor Susan Boss moved to the Memorial neighborhood in 1990, drawn by its impressive school district for her then-young children. Known for its mature trees, large lots, and easy access to major thoroughfares for transportation, Memorial also has strong ordinances and deed restrictions that help protect the value of its homes.

Now, the Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty agent loves introducing the neighborhood to clients, and explaining its unique history. Memorial is composed of six villages that were incorporated as cities in the 1950s, also known as the municipalities of Hunter's Creek, Piney Point, Bunker Hill, Hedwig, Spring Valley, and Hillshire Village.

Below are a few of Boss' picks for the best spots in this area, as well as a hot listing that could turn you into a 77024 resident.

Eating and drinking

Jonathan's Rub started as a small neighborhood restaurant with a few tables and Johnathan visiting all the patrons. "The original still has a small-town feel and the new restaurant on Memorial across from my office has modern decor and the best halibut in town," says Boss.

There's also Goode Company BBQ, which is a fun place to take new residents so they can experience that Texas saloon decor, good barbecue, and best pecan pie in town.

Boss also recommends Masraff's: "I am a big fan of the Masraff family and love them as friends, as well as their restaurants and dedication to good service, food, and wine."

Outdoors and recreation

The Houstonian is known for its top-tier spa and exercise facility, and its grounds are always beautifully decorated for the holidays. Take long walks on the trail at Memorial Park or explore Edith Moore Nature Sanctuary.

"My children grew up playing at Hedwig Park and listening to story time at the library, and now I can play with my grandchildren at this same park," says Boss.

Arts and culture

There's a history museum located inside Taste of Texas, with a stunning collection of rare Texana historical documents and artifacts. Visit the restaurant on Saturday mornings for a history talk from owner Nina Hendee, or send the kids along for a history tour during school days.

Also on Saturdays, the Memorial Villages Farmers' Market features an abundance of fresh, local produce and products.

"The Houston Arboretum is easily accessible from Memorial, and there's a peaceful walking trail that winds through it," says Boss. "Likewise, the new Memorial Park Eastern Glades is a wonderful backdrop for family pictures."

Home for sale

3 Concord Circle: A modern new construction from the award-winning Capital Builders, this contemporary home was completed in collaboration with Nina Magon of Contour Interior Design.

Approximately 7,450 square feet of living space is situated on more than a half acre lot in a Bunker Hill Village cul-de-sac. Walls of windows, an open-concept floorplan, and high ceilings allow natural light to flow throughout the living spaces.

The state-of-the-art kitchen is anchored by three islands — yes, three — and flanked by breakfast and dining spaces. The family room and living room are open to the foyer and provide an ideal flow for entertaining.

The first-floor master suite features its own sitting area, a spacious enclosed shower with body jets, a soaking tub, private water closet, and dual closets. There is also a guest bedroom on the first floor, but in a separate wing next to the elevator shaft.

The second floor features three bedrooms with their own private bathrooms, a work station, and a game room with a terrace that overlooks the backyard. The home is listed for $3,720,000.

---

This home is on the market with Susan Boss of Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.