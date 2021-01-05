3724 Wroxton Rd.

Houston, Texas 77005

Neighborhood: West University

Style: Traditional

Square footage: 4,717

Beds: 4

Baths: 4

Price: $1,575,000

The lowdown: Take a closer look at this picture-perfect custom home on one of the only cul-de-sacs in prestigious West University. With a variety of updates, the home features light-filled formal spaces, a dream kitchen with granite countertops, a large island, tons of storage, a walk-in pantry, and recently added stainless steel appliances, including a Sub-Zero refrigerator and double ovens.

The elegant family room features a wall of windows while the sleek master suite offers an elaborate bathroom with a separate oversized shower and spacious walk-in closets. The house has shutters throughout, a media room with separate entry, and a picturesque backyard with lush landscaping and a pool with fountains.

You'll also find hardwood floors, high ceilings, crown moulding, double-pane windows, and large formal dining and living spaces. The huge family room is open to the kitchen and has spectacular views of the pool with built-in bookshelves, hardwood floors, and plenty of light.

This home is on the market with Lynne Andress of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.