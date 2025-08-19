Food by Phoenicia
Gourmet grocer blasts off with new co-working space in Houston's Westchase
Houston’s Westchase District is home to a new co-working facility that’s named for Houston’s role in space exploration. Dubbed Mission Control, it’s the latest project from Haig Tcholakian, who’s part of the family behind destination-worthy gourmet grocer Phoenicia Specialty Foods.
In fact, Phoenicia plays a role in Mission Control’s appeal to potential tenants. Not only is the facility located near the store’s Westchase location (12121 Westheimer Rd.), it will also sell prepared items at the space’s cafe that include breakfast pastries, sandwiches, salads, and premium coffee and tea. Mission Control’s owner also sees a more spiritual connection between the two businesses.
“I wanted to create a space that inspires people to show up and do their best work — where creativity, innovation, and community thrive,” Tcholakian said in a statement. “The same values that shaped Phoenicia — care, quality, and connection — are at the heart of everything we’re building here.”
The 12,000-square-foot facility will be home to 54 private offices sized for individuals and small groups, divided into one, two, three, four, and eight desk configurations. Tenants have the option of both conventional sitting desks or on-trend standing desks. All office have access to amenities including high-speed WiFi, complimentary parking, and access to a community kitchenette with a microwave, refrigerator, and prep space.
When tenants need a little more room, they can rent meeting and event spaces with full audio-video capabilities that are sized for groups of four to six, nine, 12, or taking over the full cafe for parties that can hold 70-80 people.
Mission Control also offers a recording studio with microphones and video cameras for podcasting, livestreaming, or making video content.
Rates start at $249 per month for standard coworking. Dedicated desks are priced at $449 per month. One desk offices start at $700 per month with discounts available for those who sign up for six month or longer terms. Mission Control is also taking 50-percent off a tenant’s first month rent through August 31.
“Houston has always been a city where big dreams take off,” Tcholakian added. “Whether you’re launching a startup, meeting clients, recording content, or building a brand, we want Mission Control to be your ground control — a place to stay grounded while you reach new heights.”