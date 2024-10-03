All aboard
FlixBus' innovative buses with solar panels to launch with Houston route
Texas roadways will soon see buses with solar panels thanks to a new partnership.
FlixBus and Greyhound have teamed up with global solar company Green Energy to install roof-mounted solar panels on its buses. The companies will pilot the program with buses operating between Houston and Dallas.
“Expanding the use of solar panels on buses across the United States, FlixBus and Green Energy demonstrate how innovation, sustainability, and profitability can go hand-in-hand,” James Armstrong, president CEO of the Americas at Green Energy, says in a news release. “This partnership is a great example of how modern technology can contribute to a more sustainable future for the transportation and long-distance travel industry.”
Flix’s buses hope to cut carbon dioxide emissions, reduce idling, lower diesel consumption, and double battery life by utilizing solar technology. Also, using the charge controller with an Internet of Things solution will enable FlixBus to monitor diesel savings and carbon dioxide reduction, solar production, and also gather and analyze data for future improvements.
The initiative aligns with FlixBus' commitment to “advance sustainable and affordable travel for everyone,” according to the company. Plans are currently underway to expand this initiative to additional markets, with New Orleans also currently being used.
“Environmentally responsible operations are a core value for FlixBus, and we’ve been consistently pushing the boundaries of intercity transportation with innovative solutions that can help us reduce our impact,” Jay Miller, head of business development, west region at Flix North America, adds. “We’re thrilled to expand our partnership and bring this technology to the U.S. in yet another key step toward achieving our sustainability goals.”
FlixBus, a German company with its North American headquarters in Dallas, acquired Greyhound in 2021.
A version of this story originally appeared on our sister site EnergyCapitalHTX.