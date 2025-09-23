look ma, no hands!
Houston-based autonomous trucking company completes human-free test run
Houston-based Bot Auto, an autonomous trucking company, has completed its first test run without human assistance. Bot Auto conducted the test in Houston.
“The truck operated seamlessly within its defined operational domain with no one in the cab or remote assistance, navigating real-world traffic conditions,” the company said in a news release. “The run was executed at sunset, successfully navigating day and night operations.”
Bot Auto, a transportation-as-a-service startup, added that this milestone “serves as a validation benchmark, demonstrating the maturity and safety of Bot Auto’s autonomy stack and test protocols.”
The successful test comes two years after Xiaodi Hou, a globally recognized expert in autonomous vehicles, founded Bot Auto.
“This validation run is a meaningful step, but it’s a waypoint, not the destination,” Hou, CEO of Bot Auto, added in the release. “Success is simple: Autonomy must beat human cost-per-mile, consistently and safely. And at Bot Auto, humanless means no human — not in the driver’s seat, not in the back seat, and not behind a remote joystick.”
For several months, Bot Auto has been conducting autonomous trucking tests on a Houston-to-San Antonio route. In the coming months, Bot Auto will operate its first commercial cargo run without human assistance between its Houston and San Antonio hubs.
“Our mission is to revolutionize the transportation industry with our autonomous trucks, making a lasting positive impact on humanity,” the company says.
Last October, Bot Auto announced it had raised $20 million in pre-series A funding from Brightway Future Capital, Cherubic Ventures, EnvisionX Capital, First Star Ventures, Linear Capital, M31 Capital, Taihill Venture, Uphonest Capital, and Welight Capital.This summer, Hou told the Front Lines podcast that Bot Auto had raised more than $45 million altogether.