Houston plugs in as hot spot in ranking of best cities for remote workers

If you’re a remote worker living in Houston, you might just want to stay put. A new ranking puts Houston high on the list of the best cities in the U.S. for remote workers.

The Bayou City comes in at No. 11 overall in LawnStarter's new ranking for remote-work ranking.

For its list, Austin-based outdoor services provider LawnStarter examined data for 194 of the biggest U.S. cities covering 20 factors, including remote job opportunities, internet connectivity, cost of living, and availability of personal workspace.

Elsewhere in Texas, Frisco tops the list of the best cities in the U.S. for remote workers, followed by Dallas (No. 3), Arlington (No. 4), Austin (No. 6), and Plano (No. 8).

Here are LawnStarter’s 20 best cities for remote workers:

Frisco Naperville, Illinois Dallas Arlington Atlanta Austin Tampa, Florida Plano Raleigh, North Carolina Cincinnati Houston Nashville Cary, North Carolina Chicago Denver Salt Lake City Charlotte, North Carolina San Antonio Arlington, Virginia Seattle

Jeff Herman, editor in chief at LawnStarter, tells CultureMap that overall, the Texas’ lack of an income tax and solid quality of life boosted all of the states’ cities in the top 20, he says.