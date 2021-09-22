Rice University rises with massive $100M gift for innovative new student center

Rice University’s Owls are soaring of late, with the school just being named the top in Texas and No. 7 in the U.S. Now, the institution known as the “Ivy League of the South” is the recipient of a mammoth gift aimed at a game-changing student center.

The Moody Foundation has granted Rice University a massive $100 million for its planned Moody Center for Student Life and Opportunity, which will replace Rice's current Memorial Center (RMC), and will become a new focal point for the university’s 300-acre wooded campus, the school announced.

Notably, this new student center is designed by Sir David Adjaye of Adjaye Associates; the acclaimed architect's other works include the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Scheduled to break ground in early 2022 and construction completed in 2023, the brand-new Moody Center for Student Life and Opportunity will maintain some elements of the old RMC, namely the chapel and cloisters. Students and staff can expect demolition of the rest of the existing RMC, per a press release.

Moody’s $100 million grant matches the record for the largest gift in the university’s history. (Last year, the Robert A. Welch Foundation donated $100 million to the school to establish the innovation-driven Welch Institute.) The Moody Foundation has contributed over $125 million to Rice since 1964, a press release notes.

As part of the Moody $100 million gift, a new Moody Fund for Student Opportunity will support an endowment dedicated to student programs “physically anchored in the new student center and elsewhere in the university,” according to the school.

All this supports Rice’s recently announced plans for a 20-percent expansion of the undergraduate student body by fall 2025, as CultureMap previously reported.

“We are extremely grateful for this extraordinary philanthropy in support of Rice students,” said Rice president David Leebron in a statement. “This gift will enable our students to broaden their engagements and experiences while at Rice in ways that will empower their success throughout their lives. It will also enable us to both connect more deeply with Houston and with the world. This will be the epitome of what an inclusive and outward-looking student center should be.”

Elle Moody, a trustee of both the Moody Foundation and Rice, added: “As a Rice University alumna, I know this gift will have a profound and lasting effect on the campus and its students. This investment is supporting much more than just a building. We’re investing in every student, so they have access to pursue any endeavor whether it’s leadership, artistic, athletic, global or more.”