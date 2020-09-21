Innovative Texas-based ride-share rolls into Houston with new cars and delivery service

Houstonians who are interested in an alternative to Uber — and don’t mind giving a Dallas-based company a shot — can now look for a new ride. Alto, the ride-share and delivery company based in Big D, has announced its expansion plans to Houston. The company is now offering pre-scheduled rides; Houston residents will be able to book on-demand rides starting October 1, according to a press release.

As CultureMap previously reported, Alto touts itself as a safer, more consistent approach to hailing a ride. Founded in 2018, Alto brands itself as “the first employee-based, on-demand ride-share company.” Employees receive salaries and benefits, each company-owned car is branded with the Alto logo (so riders can be sure they're stepping into the right vehicle), and cloud-based cameras capture both interior and exterior videos of the ride.

The company offers ride memberships and also shops, purchases, and delivers from local brands directly to consumers with same-day delivery available.

For safety during the pandemic, all Alto drivers wear masks and gloves during every trip and each Alto vehicle is fitted with a HEPA cabin air filter which removes 99.9 percent of airborne particles, the company claims. Car interiors are also treated with PermaSafe, an EPA-registered hospital-grade sanitizing mist that is said to kill pathogens like COVID-19.

“Alto is thrilled to announce our expansion plans to Houston and offer the same clean, safe ride-share experience that’s revolutionizing the industry to this new market,” said Will Coleman, Founder and CEO of Alto. “We’re confident Houston residents will find Alto to be unlike any other ride-share experiences they’ve had to date, and find comfort in Alto’s leading safety and health precautions, as well as elevated rider experience.”

Locals who are interested in more information and getting on the Houston launch waitlist can the official site. The Alto app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.