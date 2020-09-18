Amazon unlocks 2 prime brick-and-mortar stores in the Houston area

The juggernaut that is Amazon considers to rule the universe and expand. Now, local fans of Jeff Bezos’ digital behemoth can look forward to two new brick-and-mortar stores in the Houston area.



Amazon announced the opening of two Houston stores on September 18: Amazon 4-star in The Woodlands Mall and Amazon Books in Baybrook Mall.



For the uninitiated, the Amazon 4-star is a new store that carries highly rated products from the top categories across all of Amazon.com — including devices, consumer electronics, kitchen, home, toys, books, games, and more.



As the name implies, all products are rated four stars and above by Amazon customers. Other determinants include the item being a top seller, or if it is new and trending on Amazon.com, according to a press release.



Shoppers can expect fun features such as “Bring Your Own Pumpkin Spice,” “Stay Connected Home Tech for Work and Play,” “Fresh Off the Screen,” and “Trending Around Houston” to discover must-have products. The Woodlands Amazon 4-star is the 23rd Amazon 4-star location nationwide.



Meanwhile, shoppers in Baybrook Mall’s Amazon Books can expect myriad titles rated as customer favorites, whether trending on the site, devices, or listed as customer favorites. Amazon Books in the Baybrook Mall is the 23rd Amazon Books location nationwide.



Books customers can shop cookbooks alongside a highly curated selection of cooking tools, as well as, popular toys, games, and other home items. Amazon Books is open to all: Prime members pay the Amazon.com price in store, and customers who aren’t already Prime members can sign up for a free 30-day trial and instantly receive the Amazon.com price in store, according a release.



---



Amazon 4-star in The Woodlands Mall, is located at 1201 Lake Woodlands Dr. Store hours are Monday – Saturday: 11 am – 7 pm; Sunday: noon – 6 pm



Amazon Books in Baybrook Mall is located at 1132 Baybrook Mall Dr. Store hours are Monday – Saturday: 11 am – 7 pm; Sunday: noon – 6 pm