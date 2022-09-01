University of Houston chips in with upcoming moon mission with special Coog-crafted cargo

The University of Houston is are playing a role in the latest mission to the moon. The Artemis I mission Orion spacecraft will carry dozens of tiny microchips made at UH on Saturday, September 3.

The Coog-crafted microchips were created to honor the thousands of people who made the Artemis mission possible, according to the school and NASA. Artemis I is set to launch Saturday, after a failed August 29 attempt due to an engine problem.

Long Chang, a research associate professor in the Cullen College of Engineering and expert at the UH nanofabrication facility, answered the call when NASA was looking for a way to honor the thousands of people contributing to the Artemis I mission.

"NASA wanted microchips with everyone's name on them. But I had some creative liberties in the design because they didn't really know what we were capable of," Chang said. "I figured out how to do this so quickly that I decided to position the names so when you see it, it looks like the NASA logo, the Artemis logo, and the European Space Agency logo. Each logo is made of those 30,000 names."

