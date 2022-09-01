Massive 'Mega Adoption' downtown pet event matches Houstonians with 1,000 future furry family members

While Houston and its local institutions continue to score continuous best-of lists, one issue remains a stain on the city’s reputation: the stray animal crisis.

Indeed, thousands of sick, injured, hungry, thirsty, and lonely animals of all ages roam our streets. Some survive alone, many end up in shelters and are ultimately euthanized. Fortunately, a major downtown pet event returns this weekend to help.

Houston’s second Mega Adoption Event makes a major comeback on Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September 4 at the George R. Brown Convention Center (1001 Avenida De Las Americas). Organized by PetCo Love and BOBS from Skechers, the mass-adoption program will showcase more than 1,000 rescue pets of all shapes and sizes from across Houston.

Potential pet parents can look forward to a mere $35 adoption fee, which applies to all animals and includes spaying/neutering, microchipping, and age-appropriate pet vaccines.

Adopters need simply bring a carrier for a cat (cardboard carriers will be available for purchase), or a leash and collar for a dog (also available for purchase).

“Events like this are important in bringing awareness to the plight of thousands of homeless animals on Houston streets and in our shelters,” Tama Lundquist, co-founder/co-president of Houston PetSet, tells CultureMap. “The ‘Adopt Don’t Shop' message could save thousands of lives of pets locally.”

To Lundquist’s point, getting adoptable animals from across the city under one roof pays off — for everyone involved. In 2019, the inaugural Mega Adoption Event in Houston placed 1,450 homeless pets with families in just two days, according to organizers, who hope to match or top that number this weekend.

And for the countless animals, the need is real. According to the 24Pet Shelter Watch Report, in-shelter euthanasia decreased from 2019 to 2021 (durign the pandemic) but increased in 2022. Why? As Rosie Nguyen of CultureMap news partner ABC13 reports, pet care costs have risen 14 percent, prompting many to send their animals back to shelters.

In a time of increasing national division and isolation, pets can bring people together, says a recent survey by the Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) and Petco Love. That research notes that more than 90 percent of pet parents believe pets are family, with 75 percent respondents noting that pets bring people together from all walks of life.

Meanwhile, those who can’t attend the weekend activity are still encouraged to support the participating nonprofits. Generous, animal-loving locals can direct their attention (and their funds) to: Montgomery County Animal Shelter, ARC PETS, BARC Animal Shelter & Adoptions, City of Baytown Animal Services, SPCA of Brazoria County, Dallas Animal Services, Fort Bend County Animal Services, Harris County Pets, Houston Humane Society, City of LaPorte Texas, Palm Valley Animal Society, Rosenberg Animal Control and Shelter, Friends of South Houston Animal Rescue, City of Sugar Land Animal Services, and others.

As for weekend event visitors and adopters, expect a fun, feel-good vibe. “When you walk through the doors you feel the excitement and anticipation because, by the end of the day, the lives of so many pets and people are about to change and all for the better,” said Petco Love president, Susanne Kogut, in a statement. “And there’s also the joy felt by the dedicated shelter workers who work tirelessly to save these pets — these events are really about filling the Houston community with love — unconditional pet love.”

-----

The second-annual Mega Adoption event runs from 10 am-5 pm Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September 4 at the George R. Brown Convention Center (1001 Avenida De Las Americas). For more information, visit the official site. $35.