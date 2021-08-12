Downtown bids farewell to longtime visionary and names new leader

A longtime and venerable force in downtown and Houston urban planning is stepping down after an illustrious, 38-year career.

Bob Eury, president and CEO of Central Houston and its affiliated organizations, Houston Downtown Management District (Downtown District) and Downtown Redevelopment Authority (DRA), will retire from his post on October 18, according to an announcement. Eury, a champion of downtown and its rebirth as a central hub, is beloved for his ability to unite political, civic, and business leaders.

Top brass has been on a search for Eury’s replacement for years and have selected Kristopher (Kris) Larson as president and CEO to replace the beloved Eury as president and CEO.

“We knew any candidate coming in would have big shoes to fill, so it was imperative to find someone that not only has depth of experience and management savvy, but the passion, persona and vision needed to lead all three organizations into the future,” said Niloufar Molavi, Central Houston’s board chair, in a statement. “Kris is a next generation leader that will honor and build on Bob’s work and legacy while continuing to move our central city in a positive direction.”

Larson, who hails from Raleigh, North Carolina, has a background in urban management, planning, and economic development, per a bio. He most recently served as president and CEO of The Hollywood Partnership, one of the largest business improvement districts in the Los Angeles region. There, Larson led the organization’s first strategic plan in its 22-year history.

Before his LA work, Larson served as president and CEO of the Downtown Raleigh Alliance and Downtown Grand Rapids Inc.

“It is truly an honor to succeed Bob Eury, a legend in the place management industry, in this leadership role,” said Larosn in a statement. “I look forward to working alongside the many passionate board members, partners and staff on continuing Houston’s progress, diversification and upward trajectory.”

Spearheading Central Houston, Larson is tasked with nurturing the redevelopment and revitalization of downtown by collaborating with public officials, developers and businesses.