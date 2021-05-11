Texas Children's Hospital reveals first look at $485 million Austin campus

Texas Children's Hospital is working on its first freestanding location in Austin — and the hospital system just released a first glance at what the state-of-the-art building will look like.

The new Texas Children's Austin campus — to be located at 9835 North Lake Creek Pkwy. — will be open in the first quarter of 2024, according to a news release. The $485 million project is expected to break ground this spring.

The 365,000-square-foot, 52-bed hospital will serve women and children and include neonatal and pediatric intensive care units, operating rooms, epilepsy monitoring, sleep center, emergency center, fetal center for advanced fetal interventions and fetal surgery, diagnostic imaging, acute care, and an onsite Texas Children's Urgent Care location, per the release.

The location will have an adjacent 170,000-square-foot outpatient building — for subspecialties such as cardiology, oncology, neurology, pulmonology, fetal care, and more — and over 1,200 free parking spaces.

The project was originally announced in May of 2020. The general contractor is St. Louis, Missouri-based McCarthy Building Companies, which has an office in Houston and Austin, and the architecture and engineering firm is Houston-based Page.

"At Texas Children's, our breadth and depth of expertise allows us to provide the full spectrum of health care services which we believe helps improve the overall health and well-being of Austin children, women, and families," says Michelle Riley-Brown, executive vice president at Texas Children's, in the original announcement. "Our promise to Austin remains strong – to deliver specialized care closer to you through our multiple locations across the city so children and women can access the right care, in the right place, at the right time."

Houston-based Texas Children's first entered the Austin market in March of 2018 with the opening of Texas Children's Urgent Care Westgate at 4477 South Lamar Blvd. Later that year, TCH opened Texas Children's Specialty Care Austin at 8611 N. MoPac, suite 300. Texas Children's Pediatrics currently has 10 locations in Austin.

"Texas Children's came from humble beginnings, opening in 1954 with a 106-bed pediatric hospital. From there, we grew into the preeminent hospital we are today, delivering the highest quality care possible by serving the needs of the children of Texas and beyond," says TCH's president and CEO, Mark A. Wallace, in the original release.

"Texas Children's, like Austinites, dwell in possibilities. Every facet of our new hospital will be designed, engineered and tailored with your family's needs and desired experience."

---

This story originally appeared on our sister site InnovationMap.com.