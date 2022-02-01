Petrochemical juggernaut ExxonMobil gasses up for big HQ move to Houston

One of the biggest petrochemical giants on the planet is moving its operations to the Houston area. ExxonMobil announced that it is moving its corporate headquarters from Dallas-Fort Worth/Irving to its campus in Greater Houston.

The company expects the transfer, which ​​will combine its chemical and refining divisions, to be completed by 2023. ExxonMobil’s HQ will no longer be the tree-lined “God Pod” complex in Irving, but rather the shimmering, glass-lined compound in Spring, which former CEO Rex Tillerson opened in 2014. Some 250 people currently work at the Irving location, including the CEO and management committee, an ExxonMobil rep tells CultureMap.

Bloomberg reports the move is mostly aimed at cutting costs; the company estimates $6 billion in savings by moving to Greater Houston and combining divisions. ExxonMobil will also reorganize along three business lines: upstream, product solutions, and low-carbon division, per a statement.

In a statement provided to CultureMap, the company adds that the move “will enhance collaboration and provide more opportunities to share expertise across the entire corporation as part of our strategy to better leverage corporate advantages to grow shareholder value.”

With its big relocation, ExxonMobil becomes Houston’s 25th Fortune 500 headquarters, the third highest concentration in the country, after New York and Chicago, per the Greater Houston Partnership. It will be the largest Fortune 500 company to be headquartered in the Houston region, ranking No. 10 in the 2021 listing based on $181.5 billion revenues in 2020.

“We are thrilled with today’s news,” the Greater Houston Partnership noted in a statement. “ExxonMobil’s move further solidifies Houston’s position as the Energy Capital of the World. ExxonMobil is a key participant in our Houston Energy Transition Initiative, and we look forward to working with the company as we continue to position Houston to lead the energy transition to a low-carbon future.

“In addition, ExxonMobil’s announcement represents the third Fortune 500 headquarters announcement in greater Houston in 13 months, solidifying our position as the No. 3 Fortune 500 headquarters city in the nation.”