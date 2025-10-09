14 eclectic artists
Round Top hosts pop-up art gallery from stylish furniture line and Framebridge
The impeccably-stylish Roxy Owens has returned to Blue Hills for the 2025 Round Top Fall Show with her highly-irreverent furniture and decor line Society Social, but this time, there’s a twist!
Studio by Society Social, in collaboration with online framing service Framebridge, has created a shoppable art gallery and lounge featuring curated, heirloom-quality framed works by 14 artists. Even better, many of the artists will be in Round Top for live painting demos, meet-and-greets, limited-edition prints, and other activations throughout the show.
Save for delightfully-bougie lifestyle photographer Nick Mele, the artist lineup is entirely female. Austin-based artist Brittany Atkinson’s adorably-playful cowgirl portraits are sure to catch the attention of every cowboy-boot-clad Round Topper who visits the store.
Looking for something more tactile? Shop Found, featuring Lindsey Andersen’s meticulously-framed antique and vintage textiles from across the globe, or mixed media botanical floral collages by Tara Roma Gill. Folk art painter Meredith Walker’s collection will please those whose tastes bend toward Americana flare.
Traditional genres such as landscapes, florals, botanicals, and still life are also represented — but with contemporary, abstract, and impressionist influences — by both acrylic and watercolor artists. Works by Lia Burke Libaire, Inslee Fariss, Raven Roxanne, Teil Duncan, Kendal Blanchard, Diana Garrett, Elizabeth Sage, and Blakely Made all fall into this popular category. Bold abstract studies of color and gesture by Kiki Slaughter round out Society Social’s selection of talented artists.
“Visitors can expect a space that feels buzzy and energetic with unexpected surprises around each turn,” Owens explains. “The best part is that there’s no single vibe - the magic is in the mix! Each piece has its own character and history, and together they create something layered, eclectic, and nostalgic.”
The tent showcases over 250 meticulously-custom-framed works, plus select Society Social pieces for an immersive gallery experience. Each of the 14 artists worked directly with Framebridge to select frames, mats, and materials that perfectly complement each work of art.
“It was really important to us to honor the integrity of each artist’s work. Every artist had complete creative control over how their pieces were presented,” says Owens. “So, when visitors browse the tent, they’re seeing each piece exactly as the artist intended…fully curated and ready to take home. I keep joking with the team — is there a checkout option to buy a complete gallery wall?”
Owens selected the geographically-diverse slate of artists for various reasons. She encountered some during previous trips to Round Top, while others have an existing relationship with Society Social, and a few are artists that the team has been fangirling over in the digital realm.
“We took a really personal approach to curating this collection. As a team, we came together to share our favorite artists — the ones whose work we’ve loved, collected, and talked about for years,” says Owens. “Each artist was handpicked for their unique point of view and craftsmanship — the kind of work that feels both elevated and approachable, timeless yet full of personality and that signature Round Top quirk we adore. It’s such a joy to bring this creative community together in real life.”
The Society Social tent is always a fan favorite when it comes to capturing a playful Instagram moment, with brightly-colored florals, checks, and stripes layered one over the other. So, why the change?
“We still included our signature furnishings, but reimagined in a gallery-style setting: welcoming ruffled table skirts at the entryways, fully upholstered benches for taking in the art, and stools and ottomans showcasing our playful fabrics alongside handcrafted wicker and rattan designs,” explains Owens. “After several shows spotlighting our furniture and décor at Round Top and to keep things fresh and exciting, we were inspired to reimagine what our tent could be. Studio by Society Social is a natural evolution — art has always been central to how we tell stories through interiors, so this felt like a meaningful way to expand our world and offer visitors something unexpected.”
Framebridge is gearing up to open a brick-and-mortar location in Houston, part of a larger expansion into Texas. While Society Social shares an existing relationship with the custom framing company, Owens explains that collaborating with a brand introducing itself to Texas just made sense.
“Our relationship with Framebridge grew out of a shared appreciation for creativity, craftsmanship, and the art of personal expression. We’ve teamed up before — most recently on Design on a Dime in NYC,” says Owens. “When we started dreaming up Studio by Society Social, it felt like a natural fit. With Framebridge’s recent store expansion into Texas and our established presence at Round Top, the collaboration couldn’t be more aligned.”
Studio by Society Social, in collaboration with Framebridge is located in tent 10 at Blue Hills in Round Top, Texas. Don’t miss these activations: Brittany Atkinson: meet the artist (Tuesday, October 14, 1-4 pm); Raven Roxanne: meet the artist (Thursday, October 16, 9-11 am); Elizabeth Sage: meet the artist and live painting session (Thursday, October 16, 9 am-4 pm). Blue Hills at Round Top is already in full swing, closing Saturday, October 18.