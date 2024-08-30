In a world of television reboots that no one asked for, it’s delightful that one of America’s favorite home improvement shows will soon return. As CultureMap has previously reported, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition will be returning to ABC and Hulu for its completely revamped 2024-2025 season — including an episode in the Houston suburb of Cypress.
This time around, the show is a hybrid of the original arbiter of good will, combining the organizational expertise of The Home Edit’s lifestyle gurus Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin with the hope that each family will be best equipped to live their very best lives once the cameras stop rolling.
Another change to the original format is that each participating family will receive a brand new home — rather than having their existing home remodeled — built specifically for their needs by home builder Taylor Morrison Homes.
CultureMap paid a visit to the build site to chat with those involved in the building and production of the show to learn more about the reboot and how this all came together.
Todd Rasmussen has been with Taylor Morrison for over 20 years and is currently the company’s division president. He tells CultureMap the partnership grew out of Taylor Morrison’s prior relationship with The Home Edit.
“[We] actually partnered with Clea and Joanna last year for a show that helps people get organized. It’s a nice partnership between what they do and what we do. So when they were tapped to do a potential reboot for EMHE it was just a natural partnership, that’s kind of how it was born,” he says.
Rasmussen adds that their participation was really a no-brainer when it came to their involvement, saying: “It’s just such a neat project. It’s so overwhelming, especially when you’re first trying to understand what’s involved. We did the door-knock for the family on Sunday (August 18), and they were so surprised. That really humanizes the whole thing and it really brings it home that you’re doing this for a family that deserves it.”
As for keeping a project like this one, with so many trades, teams, and volunteers on schedule and organized — has it been difficult? Not according to Rasmussen.
“For us, as a home builder, we get to build homes for people all of the time, but for something this special, for all of our trade partners to come together, it’s nice. Everybody is so willing to contribute, everybody is so positive and pitching in where they can,” he says.
“There’s no negativity, just ‘How can we get this done?’ It’s just neat to see everybody come together for a fellow family of the community in need. And our team is volunteering constantly and working around the clock with night shifts to make it all happen — it’s really neat to see that.”
Around the clock seems accurate. CultureMap arrived on-site merely 70 hours after the first framework went up and already the landscaping is being completed. Choat is responsible for the sprinkler system and sod, while Creative Landscape Solutions out of Kemah took care of the shrubbery and other plants. Even better, they’re all appropriately zoned for Houston — we checked. (Houston is regions 9a and 9b, for those who are curious.)
Nathan Foltz, the general manager of Creative Landscape, took a break from the action to explain how their coastal-based company ended up donating their products and services in Cypress. “We’ve worked with Taylor Morrison for at least 10 years or so, and they asked us to come out here,” Foltz says, adding: “If they need anything done in a hurry, they’ll call us because we show up and get the job done — it’s as simple as that.”
Fair enough! He goes on to say: “It’s always good to give back and this family is in need, we are really doing this for them. It makes you feel good. It’s not good to always reap rewards of the work, and it’s good to give it back to the community.”
Lock & Key Productions out of Los Angeles is responsible for the filming of the show, with senior producer Dustin Pulliam at the helm. Pulliam has been with the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition since its second season, which puts him at eight years with the show — including the previous reboot with HGTV.
“Working with Taylor Morrison is like getting spoiled at Christmas, to be honest,” he says. “They are so organized. Every department is the best of the best.”
When asked how this season compares to his previous work on the show, Pulliam tells us: “In previous years of the show we would have to work with new builders for every episode and retrain them on how to build a house in 106 hours. Now, our teams can come see how it’s run, take that to the next location, and mold their build to what they found here. This would never happen without a team like Morrison’s, who is top-to-bottom the best of the best — we are spoiled to have them.”
“It’s an interesting dynamic for us to actually figure out how to catch up to them always being ahead. We have to pivot our production schedule, but it’s adjusting the schedule in a good way — it’s a good problem to have here.”
As previously mentioned, the reboot will include a segment called “The Edit Zone” that is overseen by The Home Edit team. While this interview is taking place at the build site, “The Edit Zone” is filming at “The Ark,” an offsite venue in the area. Not unlike the lifestyle brand’s own shows, this is where Clea, Joanna, and the family meet to decide which of the family’s possessions will make it into their new home — viewers are warned to keep their tissues at the ready.
“I tell people we know exactly when you’re going to cry during the show. It’s a very moving moment of the family going through their possessions and what’s going to make it so that they can move on with organization,” producer Pullman says. “I can’t wait for America to see it. It’s organized down to every cabinet, every drawer — everything that this family is coming home to is organized so they can walk in and feel a new beginning from start to finish. It’s really amazing to see. Changing people’s lives and bringing the community together.”
There is certainly something to be said about organization being a key factor in helping a family achieve success. Pullman hopes the show will change the family’s life forever.
“The Home Edit comes in and organizes people’s lives and that’s life changing in a different way,” he says. “Combining the two of how there is both a beautiful home and a very organized roadmap to success for keeping the home, keeping it beautiful, and keeping their lives moving in the right direction. I love the combination of the brands — we are setting them up for success.”
On that note, there is one question that pops up quite often about Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. What happens when the team packs up and leaves? CultureMap certainly wanted to know and were not disappointed by the answer—a Legacy Fund.
Taylor Morisson Homes and their generous trade partners created a fund for the recipient families to use once they are moved into their new homes.
“This whole thing is zero out-of-pocket for the family, everything is covered. We created the Legacy Fund to help with ongoing maintenance costs, HOA dues, property taxes, and other monthly expenses. We pay that for a period of time to help get them going. We are aiming for two years—that’s the goal,” Rasmussen says.
The author with Extreme Makeover co-host Wendell Holland.Courtesy of Emily Cotton
In keeping with the spirit of generosity, this author made herself available as a volunteer —one among many other Houstonians — on the final day of filming. The final day is move-in day and the day prior to the big reveal for the family. Show hosts are on location and multiple teams have their various assignments.
Unpacking and set-dressing an entire home in one fell swoop is no small feat, but it moves along more quickly than one would think and everything is eventually just so. With Houston heat being a safely risk, production has placed coolers of water around the area and encourages everyone to take advantage of the climate controlled craft services tent at our leisure for any drinks or snacks anyone might want, or to just cool down—which is nice when it’s 100 degrees outside.
Speaking of craft services, I’d like to take a moment to acknowledge the food and beverage sponsors who so generously kept everyone fed and hydrated for the week — including appetizing options for any and every number of dietary restrictions. Huge thank you to: H-E-B, Lupe Tortilla, Jason’s Deli, Spindletap Coffee Co., La Madeleine, Ella Coffee, Guadalajara, and Rudy's Bar-B-Q. We wanted for nothing!
As with any film project, multiple takes are necessary, but no one seems to mind. Crew and volunteers alike are happy to chat with one another during any downtime or mandatory breaks, and it’s difficult to recall that everyone only just met that day…the vibe is vibing. The show’s hosts are friendly to work with and certainly fun to see in action, especially when Joanna completes an entire take prior to realizing that no one has started filming — can we say “take two?!”
If given the opportunity to participate in something like this, I highly recommend it. Until then, the show goes on, a deserving family receives a beautiful new home, and lots of folks have new friends.
Now…“MOVE THAT BUS!”
----
Donate to the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’s Legacy Fund by following this link. Direct donations are accepted as well as donations made by bidding on auction items.