we love MCM
4 must-follow Houston Instagrammers selling midcenutry modern furniture
The Midcentury Modern — or MCM — aesthetic has secured its place as a solid and reliable design choice for seasoned collectors and beginner enthusiasts alike. Not a style to fall victim to flash-in-the-pan trends, these thoughtfully designed pieces have maintained their monetary value.
Created in response to a call for serenity in a post-WWII world, the organic materials, earth-toned color palettes, and no-frills characteristics of MCM furniture fit right into the collective “back-to-nature” mindset of the time.
The era of MCM design is generally accepted as the years between 1945-1969. Common materials for this era include metal, glass, vinyl, and wood — specifically teak, rosewood, and oak. Clean lines, soft curves, and fluid shapes were popular, with metal or wooden framed pieces upholstered in bold earth-toned vinyls and fabrics.
For collectors, the most popular American MCM designers include: Charles and Ray Eames, George Nelson, Warren Platner, Isamu Noguchi, and Florence Knoll. Companies such as Herman Miller and Design Within Reach still produce many of these designers’ pieces today, but the original works remain the most valuable.
Luckily, Houstonians who desire authentic pieces from the period don’t have to look far. While Houston has no shortage of vintage pop-ups, fairs, and markets to search for MCM classics, there are local standout vendors to shop year round — just by scrolling Instagram!
CultureMap caught up with four of Houston’s top local, independent vintage dealers for a short Q&A session and for tips for anyone interested in Midcentury Modern design.
Lich Goods
Photographer turned vintage dealer Tamara Lichtenstein operates a bustling Instagram-driven business for her 16.9k followers.
CultureMap: How did you get into vintage?
Tamara Lichtenstein: It was kind of an accident. In my late twenties, I was juggling a photography career and a full time Pre-K job while back in college part time. When the pandemic hit, nobody was hiring photographers. I was let go indefinitely from my teaching job, and I found myself at a crossroads.
To make ends meet, I decided to part with some of my furniture, a collection of thrifted pieces I'd gathered over the years. While I knew they were aesthetically pleasing, I had no idea of their value. What began as a means to survive quickly transformed into an obsession and a full blown business in 2021.
CM: How long have you been in business?
TL: A little over three years. Lich Goods launched March 13, 2021.
CM: What do clients seek out the most from you?
TL: I believe they’re seeking someone with an eye for design and a deep appreciation for the artistry of these vintage pieces. These are rare, one-of-a-kind finds. Far more than possessions, they are valuable investments, each with its own history.
CM: What is a good beginner piece for those wanting to get into MCM decor? Any additional tips for new collectors?
TL: I’d say a sideboard because they’re a stylish storage solution. I see clients using them as buffets, media centers, and even bedroom dressers. A sideboard combines form and function and will instantly elevate a room’s style.
Moonpool Modern
Husband-and-wife team Gabrielle and Eric Pryor have definitely carved out a space for themselves in the luxury vintage marketplace. Known for their penchant for reupholstering sturdy vintage frames in ultra-lux velvets, those in-the-know can spot a Moonpool piece from miles away.
CultureMap: How did you get into vintage?
Gabrielle Pryor: We'd be lying if we said this started as a shared passion. I have always been captivated by old things — from daydreaming in flea markets and my grandparents' basement as a kid to feeling the heaviness of owning something that's been passed down generations today. Beyond the obvious fact that vintage goes hand-in-hand with quality and sustainability, there's also an emotional aspect to it — like the smell of an old book — as well as a feeling of pride and guardianship.
CM: How long have you been in business?
GP: I would say 2019 was when I realized there was a business model behind this hobby. I was on the hunt for a vintage office chair at the time, and tracked down a 1970s Charles Pollock for Knoll chair at a local used furniture store. When I went to buy it, the owner asked if I wanted his whole stock (he had six or so just gathering dust). I thought that was such a crazy question — I needed a single chair for my single desk, what was I supposed to do with six? So I went home, did research, and realized that these chairs were worth so much more than this person was asking for them — he just didn't have the time or energy to market them. I went back the next day and bought the lot, cleaned them up, and eventually sold them all across Chairish and Facebook Marketplace.
Instagram (and Facebook Marketplace) helped us carve out our place in the local market and start to really expand. In 2022, weary and ready for change, Eric took a leap of faith, quit his job, and became fully dedicated to Moonpool. Later that year, we launched our website.
CM: What do clients seek out the most from you?
GP: Our inventory is quite small compared to other dealers. We keep a very carefully-curated selection of pieces that reflect our aesthetic — we don't want to be generalists. We stick to designs we love and that will resonate with modern buyers. We also take condition very seriously. We don't want to sell banged-up products.
Our upholstery projects definitely stand out as some of the most sought-after, because the result is completely unique and custom. We take pieces with great bones and reimagine them in something fresh and luxurious so that they can go on to live another 50 years.
CM: What is a good beginner piece for those wanting to get into MCM decor? Any additional tips for new collectors?
GP: People love MCM because it adds warmth, character, and layers to decor. The same could be said of lighting — so can it possibly get better than MCM lighting? A statement MCM lamp can be a focal point in your decor and totally change your space.
We're obsessed with handblown Murano glass lamps right now, but those definitely come with a high price tag. If you're just dipping your toes in, try for a cool chrome lamp à la Robert Sonneman, or something with an interesting shade, or really anything with that "extra" factor. Lamps are meant to be fun!
As far as tips go, really just anything to help protect yourself from scammers and unethical sellers. Always do your price research before walking into a negotiation, and if buying online ask for lots of photos and make sure the seller is reputable. Remember if a deal is too good to be true, it's most likely not.
Post Modern HTX
Eugene Deleon’s appointment-only vintage furniture and audio warehouse is a treasure trove of classic examples of American vintage. Stacks upon stacks of sideboards, nightstands, and buffets sit quietly beneath rows of dining chair sets that hang among the chandeliers on the ceiling, with sofas and occasional chairs peppering the remaining floor space — this space is a serious visual feast.
CultureMap: How did you get into vintage?
Eugene Deleon: I would travel frequently for work about 25 years ago and would pop into shops and estate sales in different cities. I started admiring unique pieces and immediately started collecting. It was addicting.
CM: How long have you been in business?
ED: I’ve been selling and trading about 20 years.
CM: What do clients seek out the most from you?
ED: It varies greatly. Midcentury modern design is always desirable but vintage audio is hot as well.
CM: What is a good beginner piece for those wanting to get into MCM decor? Any additional tips for new collectors?
ED: Usually a dresser or end table are good starters. They’re probably the most commonly found pieces out in the wild. But a credenza is usually the one that makes its mark in your home. Keep hunting — but not on my turf!
EGK Home
Newcomer Samantha Porter-Engelken has burst onto the scene in recent months, gaining recognition for her exceptional eye and restoration skills — definitely one to watch.
CultureMap: How did you get into vintage?
Samantha Porter-Engelken: Necessity drove me to second hand and thrift stores, but I have always loved treasure hunting. From clothing to furniture, I live for the thrill of a find and have always had an eye for quality. It is beneficial to be able to quickly scan a shelf for what is worth a second look.
CM: How long have you been in business?
SPE: Only a few months in business on Instagram, but I’ve been buying and selling to friends and by word of mouth for a decade.
CM: What do clients seek out the most from you?
SPE: A mix of classic designs and material in an approachable price range, plus stand out investment pieces that are unexpected and bring personal style into a space.
CM: What is a good beginner piece for those wanting to get into MCM decor? Any additional tips for new collectors?
SPE: Build your collection by starting with something practical and functional as opposed to focusing on designer names. Lane, Baker, indications of being "made in Denmark" all carry lower price tags without sacrificing quality. It allows time to build quality pieces into a room that serve a function and retain value. As your personal style deepens and grows, you can add in more interesting, funky designer pieces.
Whether shopping through one of these trusted dealers or “in the wild,” happy hunting!