reaching new heights
Meet the visionary leading historical preservation in Uptown Conroe
Revitalization efforts for Conroe’s downtown began during the ‘90s and have been quite a success. Antique and vintage shops, independent clothing boutiques, restaurants, and live music venues surrounding the square are all attractive options for Houstonians in search of a day trip destination, especially for the Saturday morning farmer’s market.
The same study that green-lit the downtown revitalization project also suggested efforts be made to improve the adjoining residential neighborhoods, specifically their Uptown area, to promote walkability and support the rejuvenated downtown.
While it certainly takes a village to accomplish such a venture, one man has taken on a very large portion of this undertaking himself. Mark Canada is a lifelong Conroe resident and a member of the Montgomery County Historical Commission. With the personal catchphrase “long live old houses,” it’s little wonder that he’s spearheading this campaign himself. Canada and his committee are currently working to establish guidelines for the preservation of these 50-plus year old homes and has sought counsel from the Heights Historic District, as Conroe aspires to achieve similar levels of success as the Heights.
Canada describes his mission as “preserving, updating, and extending the life of these unique structures to enhance the area for future dwellers and professionals to live and work and at the same time honor and preserve history. And to compliment the Conroe Downtown area.”
Canada purchased his first historical Uptown home in the 1980’s as his personal residence and photography studio. Since that time, Canada has gone on to purchase, restore, and maintain 24 historic homes, 14 of which are located in the Uptown area. While these homes span multiple decades, the jewel of the collection is undeniably the 1930 mansion that is nearing completion of its full restoration. Much like the Heights, many of these restored homes are occupied by law firms and the like, feeding a constant stream of patrons to the businesses downtown.
“We are emphasizing the historic neighborhood as the area where the original settlers and builders of Conroe lived. Sheriffs, merchants, judges, teachers, and clerks all lived in the area,” Canada says. “We are doing a survey of the homes that have historical significance so we can record the history and create a historical marker for the property. We have sought info and advice from the Heights in Houston Historic Districts.”
Historic Downtown Conroe is easy enough to locate, but what defines “Uptown” as a neighborhood? Geographically, it runs from Conroe’s historic downtown to loop 336 and sits in between old highway 75 and the railroad tracks.
“The Uptown District is a blend of homes located north of downtown Conroe,” Canada explains. “The homes were built from 1910 and as you travel north through the neighborhood you can see the evolution of growth as the house styles go from 1910, 1920s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, to 70s.”
Recently, other preservationists have joined Canada and are following his lead. “My efforts have inspired others to call me and do the same. There have been many challenges to our goals but we have made a difference for present and future generations to live and work while still preserving some sense of history and unique architecture,” he says.
Canada hopes that gaining recognized historical status for the area and individual properties will draw those looking for an intimate sense of community to the neighborhood. “I hope as downtown growth expands northward into the Uptown District that we can establish an area that draws likeminded individuals and groups to invest, live, and work, continuing to preserve and enhance the neighborhood. This will promote good property values, a cleaner, safer lifestyle, and guard against decay and crime.”
An additional asset to the Uptown District is the beautiful Art Deco building from the late 1930s that was the original Sam Houston Elementary School, but is currently Conroe ISD’s Walter P. Jett Continuing Education Center. The building’s entrance has thankfully maintained its terrazzo floors and other architectural features from the period. Canada hopes that if the building is ever in need of a new purpose that it will become a community arts center and theater.
The multitude of Live Oak trees that populate the Uptown District make for a lovely canopy for anyone looking to enjoy a sightseeing stroll after a meal downtown. Canada’s brother Mike owns the two-story vintage and antiques mall, Conroe Central Market, off of the square. Lots of times you can find Mark ponied up at the counter with his brother, and if you ask nicely, he loves to give tours.
We love a preservation project. Fingers crossed that Uptown Conroe reaches new heights.