2,000 color options
Premium Brazilian design brand debuts first Texas showroom in Houston
Just as Carnival kicked off in Brazil earlier this month, the festive South American nation laid down some roots in the Upper Kirby District. Marel, the nearly 60-year-old ultra-luxe legacy cabinetry brand, introduced their tailor made storage solutions and countertops to Texas through the opening of their unequivocally cool new showroom.
Designed to feel more like a residence than a traditional showroom, the 2,200-square-foot space introduces Marel’s signature mix of sleek cabinetry, custom furnishings, and lifestyle solutions for kitchens, living areas, offices and beyond. Known for its lacquered finishes and an impressive palette of more than 2,000 color options, the Brazilian brand has built a reputation for blending functionality with bold visual appeal since launching in the 1960s.
The ever-growing design corridor along Richmond and Kirby, along with friendly neighbors down Colquitt Street’s famed “Gallery Row,” is the perfect place for Marel to plant some roots. Bookended by Kata Robata and Westheimer Plumbing & Hardware at 3600 Kirby Drive, Marel’s approximately $30,000 starting price shouldn’t make anyone blush.
Marel’s Italian-inspired designs are all ethically-manufactured in southern Brazil from fine woods, natural stone, and specialized metals. Conscious production, use of clean and renewable energy, environmental commitment, resource-saving processes, and the use of certified materials are all core principles that the brand is proud to bring to Houston.
“Texas presents itself as a fast-growing state [for contemporary design], and a place that is also multicultural here in Houston,” co-owner Wilson Bortolucci Filho tells CultureMap. “We were interested in exploring that and being a part of this community — so we ended up choosing Houston.”
“This is a place with people from all over the world,” co-owner Conrado Evangelista adds. “So, we are trying to sell something quite different in style, design, and that’s why we believe Houston will be a nice place to have a product like this.”
While Marel’s Houston showroom may be the first in Texas — and third in America — the brand isn’t a stranger to Houstonians. “There is a designer who knows us, and knows our products, who kept recommending us to other people. So we were already selling through them,” explains Evangelista. “But now we have a showroom, a place to show our products, finishes, and everything else.”
The Marel experience is one in which, besides the two-to-three month lead time, anything is possible. “We like to have a conversation with the client, architect, or designer, and try to understand their vision for the project — kitchen, closet, bathroom, living room, whatever it is — then we tailor it the best way we can for the project,” says Evangelista. “We can tailor the colors of the paint, aluminum, even the colors of the hangers. It’s very customizable with a big range of products and finishes.”
For its opening, the Marel showroom partnered with Houston-favorite Urban Harvest. The partnership continues beyond opening night, with a portion of future sales benefiting the Houston nonprofit’s efforts to expand access to fresh food across the city. Learn more about Urban Harvest’s weekly Saturday farmers market at nearby St. John’s School here.
With its blend of global design sensibility, entertaining spirit, and community connection, Marel Houston’s arrival signals a fresh new lifestyle destination for Upper Kirby. Visit the Marel showroom Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm and Saturdays from 10 am to 2 pm.