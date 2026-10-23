Hall-elujah, y’all
Round Top antiques destination opens new hall, eyes year-round future
It’s the best time of the year for antiques-loving fashionistas. As the 2026 Round Top Fall Antiques Show enters its second week, Texas Highway 237, aka “the hill country catwalk,” kicks into high gear. Keeping with tradition, the final Tuesday of the show is opening day for nearly 30-year-veteran Marburger Farm. Drawing top designers and architects from across the country, Marburger showcases the best-of-the-best in antiques and vintage.
During the spring show last March, Marburger debuted phase one of an extensive restoration project that included updating and relocating 10 historic buildings, centralizing them around a newly-developed green space, and bricked walkways emulating a traditional town square. This fall, a new exhibition hall will be revealed, ending phase two of the ambitious 18-month-long project.
The new structure marks the latest evolution of the 43-acre property, signaling Marburger’s ambition to be something more than a twice-yearly antique show. Located on Main Street, between Tent 2 and "The Park," the hall will bring an additional 7,500 square feet of temperature-controlled shopping space that will serve as the premier destination for a curated group of 12 dealers, offering antiques and vintage pieces sourced from around the world.
Notable vendors in the exhibition hall include Mallorca-based Jay Bearden of Patternmill, a “destination dealer” whose premium furniture is a continuous draw for seasoned designers, and Bradley Hester of B. Hester Antiques, known for distinctive antiques, art, and textiles from Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.
“It has taken about 18 months to complete both phases of the redevelopment, so it’s incredibly rewarding to finally share it all as one cohesive site: the 10 restored historic buildings, the town square-inspired layout, the new food and entertainment spaces, and now the new exhibition hall,” Marburger CEO John Sughrue tells CultureMap. “Our goal has always been to deliver the best antique show experience, and seeing it come together this fall, with our dealers, longtime guests, and new visitors, feels like a real milestone.”
While the new exhibition hall may have a somewhat modern feel, reclaimed wood and salvaged materials from around the farm were used to juxtapose the contemporary sky glass features. Traditional board-and-batten and heritage elements like the Texas metal roof coexist with modern details. Together, these features tell the story of the farm’s past, present, and future. It’s too soon to tell how Marburger purists will take to the changes, but Sughrue is optimistic.
“We were very intentional about redeveloping Marburger Farm. Marburger fans love the farm’s history, and so do we,” Sughrue explains. “Marburger Farm has always been a dynamic venue for discovery. The restoration of our historic buildings is a reflection of our deep appreciation and respect for our heritage, albeit we are not a museum and the contemporary elements of the new building speak to our intention to continue dynamic programming in the future. Steeped in our heritage while focused on the future is core to our ethos at Marburger.”
Founded on a dairy farm in 1997 by somewhat-accidental-antiques-dealer Ed Gage, Marburger Farm changed hands 5 years ago and now lives comfortably under the stewardship of Dallas-based Brook Partners. The new exhibition hall — aptly named “Gage Hall” — and the plethora of newly-restored 18th and 19th century buildings turn over a new leaf for the farm. Accessibility and new all-weather facilities open the door to Marburger growing into a thriving year-round destination. One thing’s for sure, Gage doesn’t seem to mind. Shoppers will find him selling his antique wares in Tent 1 this fall.
“Marburger Farm has always been anchored by our spring and fall shows, and our winter show will debut this January,” says Sughrue. “Those shows will always be our marquee moments. However, now we have a new exhibition hall, all 10 historic buildings are restored, and we have the incredible food pavilion overlooking the pond. We’re now available year-round as a venue for private rentals and we may program the property with additional events that appeal to Round Top lovers. Our company also operates the Dallas Art Fair, the Aspen Art Fair, and the Fashion Industry Gallery. We have the cultural resources to do more. Marburger Farm is just getting started!”
The new entertainment pavilion overlooking the pond serves as a place to enjoy a full breakfast, lunch, and dinner as well as a full bar. Coffee and beverage pop-ups around the farm include W6 Coffee Co., Amanecer Co., Clementine Coffee, and Big Hat Mocktails. There are also full bars around the property.
Live music is also a big draw during the show. Rebecca Patek & Sophia Johnson (Austin country duo) will perform Tuesday, October 27, from 9-11 am, during the opening morning tailgate. Later in the afternoon, Monica Valli (blues/Americana guitarist) will perform from 3-5 pm (dinner served until 6 pm). The Reed Brothers (San Antonio band) will perform Friday, October 30, 4-6 pm (dinner served until 6 pm). On closing day (Saturday, Oct. 31), Ian Kocourek (singer-songwriter) will perform from 11 am-1 pm.
As closing day happens to fall on Halloween this season, Marburger will offer guests a trick-or-treat trail with dozens of dealers handing out candy. Live music and photo ops will also occur throughout the day. Be sure to scout soon-to-be-coveted T-shirts inspired by Gage Hall, ringer tees, embroidered totes, artistic totes, hats, and more from Marburger Farm.
The Marburger Farm Antique Show (2248 South Highway 237, Round Top) is open from 2 pm on Tuesday, October 27 through 5 pm on Saturday, October 31. Tickets ($15) include unlimited entry throughout the show. Early bird tickets ($40) include early shopping access in the promenade and Gage Hall (9 am entry on October 27), plus complimentary coffee and mimosas.