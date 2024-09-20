breaking the mold
Meet the Houston candlemaker crafting intricate, sculptural designs
The longtime workhorse of cozy vibes — the candle — has officially received a makeover, and it’s magnificent. Doubling as sculptural decor, Lumière candles sit firmly in the quiet luxury space, the creamy signature color and elegant fragrance profiles reminiscent of boutique hotels and homes that require live-in staff. Interesting, then, that these miniature works of art are so obtainable, with prices ranging from just $8 to $60.
Handmade locally, Lumière candles are the brainchild of Israeli-born Lizzie Sharir. Inspired by Canadian and European candle craftspeople, Sharir decided to use these companies as a model for safe, clean products. The decision to start her own company helped to inform her choice of living space when Sharir and her husband relocated to Houston from Florida a year and a half ago, allowing for a home studio.
Aside from an aesthetically pleasing Instagram account, Lumière has no online presence to speak of, helping to maintain Sharir’s commitment to staying local and engaging with the community. Houstonians looking to join the ranks of those in-the-know will need to either slide into her DMs or catch her at one of her monthly pop-ups at West Elm in Rice Village. Absolutely intrigued, CultureMap caught up with Sharir at her home near Memorial Park to learn more.
In the vein of “I’m not angry, just disappointed,” the United States has lax regulations about what is allowed to pass itself off as “clean.” Regardless of what a candle label may read, there are no pure, natural, soy wax products available in the states. Sharir sources ingredients from Canada where regulations are more stringent.
“I care deeply about the ingredients that I use, which is why Lumière candles are cruelty-free, non-toxic, and free of harmful chemicals. Each candle is crafted using 100 percent Canadian soy wax and pure cotton wicks, ensuring a clean, eco-friendly burn,” says Sharir.
Asking about her creative process, the recipe is simple — pure, natural soy flax and chemical-free fragrance: palisanto, sandalwood, vanilla, and coconut are available, plus the option to go fragrance-free.
While the ingredients sound simple, the process of making the candles is not. “The temperature I melt the wax has to be exact, but then it needs to be a different temperature to pour it into the mold, but also the room temperature has to be perfect. It looks easy, but you have to pay attention to every detail. They have to set for 24 hours to cure — I’m a perfectionist about my candles. They have to come out perfectly smooth.”
The delicate fragrance profiles in Lumière candles are intentional. Like many people, Sharir often ends her workday by lighting a candle and unwinding.
“Everyone is so busy and working so hard, juggling family everyday. I like lighting candles at the end of the day to have a cozy feeling and relax. The scents are relaxing, not strong,” says Sharir.
Beyond their mild scents and pleasant glow, many Lumière candles are purchased for their sculptural qualities, with clients confessing that they don’t plan to ever light the eye-catching designs — each one its own piece of art.
“I create what I like to call ‘candle magic’ by handcrafting unique, sculptural candles,” says Sharir. “I truly believe my candles bring people and special moments together and will transform the look of any area in your space with art that sparks light and warmth.”
Last year Lumière did an entire holiday collection that was extremely popular. Available at West Elm and Saint Rose Salon in Montrose, Sharir is excited to launch her second collection soon.
“All of my candles are made from molds. I always buy new ones, especially for the holidays,” she says. “I look forward to Christmas with all of the candles and lights, that’s my favorite collection and it’s coming soon again — I’m really excited.”
All of the Lumière molds are sculptural and beautiful, and soon Sharir plans to add a dog collection, noting that she has a deep fondness for them and the happiness they spread, which is also the goal at Lumière.
“Lumière is French for ‘light.’ I was looking for a name that has meaning and the definition of the light, because that’s what I want to spread — light.”
That’s a pursuit worth getting behind!