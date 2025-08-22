Meet Lady Mary Beth
Houston's 'Patron Saint of Thrifting' is always hunting for fresh finds
There is a rumor that Houston is the number one city in Texas for thrifting. By taking even the most casual inventory of charity resale shops, thrift stores, and antique malls in and around the city, it’s not a difficult claim to believe. It is of little wonder, then, that Houston would produce its own patron saint of thrifting — Lady Mary Beth.
Lifestyle expert Mary Beth Schmitz, most famously known by her trademarked brand “Lady Mary Beth,” and her promise to help “Elevate Your Everyday,” has quickly become the absolute authority on where and what to thrift in Houston. Schmitz’s rapidly-growing empire consists of her annual Houston Resale Guide & Map, a weekly YouTube show that’s 36,000 subscribers strong, successful Instagram and Facebook accounts, an online store selling everything from crystal to tea, plus upcoming ticketed events and retreats. She is absolutely adored by her fans, but who is Lady Mary Beth?
What credentials qualify Schmitz to be a lifestyle expert and luxury thrifting aficionado? It starts with her status as a sixth-generation Texan and a card-carrying member of both the Daughters of the American Revolution and a Dame of the XVII Century. Combined with her illustrious career with Waterford Crystal and a stint as a luxury gift consultant for Fortune 500 companies, she is more than qualified.
CultureMap caught up with Schmitz from her summer home in Saarland, Germany (as one does), to learn more about the origins of “Lady Mary Beth,” her favorite local places to thrift, the best rummage sales, her most-coveted thrifted item, and more.
Lady Mary Beth was born from an epiphany Schmitz had while having her hair done (relatable). A well-placed piece of wall decor with an inspiring message, followed by some encouragement from her family, bolstered Schmitz’s resolve to launch her YouTube channel in January 2020.
“I’ve always been an avid thrifter. I create beautiful tables with thrifted items and table settings, that’s what I’m meant to do,” says Schmitz. “It was kind of scary because I didn’t have the technical ability of editing; I didn’t know what to do. I just knew that I loved thrifting, and I knew a lot about a lot of things, but I didn’t know what I was doing.”
That same week, Schmitz set up a tripod and filmed her first episode. Her show is mostly educational, covering collectible legacy brands, patterns, artisans, and how to identify them. Not to mention her lessons on setting tables and creating tablescapes.
“It’s really neat to see, with this YouTube channel, how people are inspired to have a hobby or to find ways to make themselves happy with collecting,” she says. “I feel like it enriches the whole experience when you’re thrifting, if you can then research [a piece] even further. I’m always learning and that’s what drives me.”
Pick up a free thrift guide at participating antique and thrift stores around town.Courtesy of Lady Mary Beth
The success of the show ultimately led to the creation of the popular thrift shop guides. “Lady Mary Beth’s Houston Resale Guide & Map” of antique, consignment, and thrift stores launched in 2024 to great fanfare. Now in its second edition, the guide comes out in May. The 50,000 printed guides contain user-friendly maps that can be broken down by area, contain store information and tips for identifying hallmarks, plus upcoming events like rummage sales. Guides can be found in most shops, plus local hotels and cafes. Schmitz and her map partner Carol Sullivan will soon be launching guides for both Round Top and Dallas as well.
So, with hundreds of Houston shops to choose from, where would Schmitz spend her time if restricted to a single day in the city? Her favorites are charity thrift shops that are linked directly to the local community, which is certainly a lead worth following. The Bluebird Circle, the Charity Guild, and the Guild Shop are Schmitz’s top three.
“There is so much to discover, and they are each different, which I like, because, not only are their missions unique, but you can also get kind of a different vibe from each store,” she says.
A hidden gem that Schmitz admits escaped her notice until somewhat recently is Second Blessings in Montrose. “It’s a totally different shop. You can’t compare it to other stores inside the loop,” says Schmitz. Their annual rummage sale is something she claims is a do-not-miss event: “their sale goes on for miles.” Schmitz notes that the donors to Second Blessings have exceptional taste — don’t be surprised to find Baccarat en masse.
The sale is November 7-8, and, according to Schmitz, “That’s the one you don’t want to miss!” She also recommends the Pink Elephant Sale put on by the River Oaks Garden Club, and any estate sale by Town & Country Estate Sales.
The Lady Mary Beth brand has expanded into a line of products, as well as luncheons and thrifting retreats. William Morris-patterned graphics decorate tea towels, thrift journals, and a line of teas custom-blended by a boutique manufacturer out of Dallas. The love of porcelain tea sets, cups, and saucers shared between Schmitz and her fans is what inspired her line of teas.
“It seems like a common thread as we all enjoy these porcelain teacups and drinking tea, and really taking that time out of your day — whether it’s morning, afternoon, or evening — to just have a moment to appreciate the good things in life,” she says.
Speaking of the good things in life, the crown jewel of Schmitz’s thrift finds is a teacup and saucer from JFK’s Air Force One. Plucked from the shelves of The Guild Shop while on a mission to fill an heirloom tea cabinet, the Franciscan Masterpiece cup and saucer lived amongst its eclectic cabinet mates for years before being properly identified. The cream cup — complete with gilt rim and presidential seal — was assumed to be a somewhat mass produced souvenir — that is, until Schmitz decided to sell it. A deep dive into the provenance led to the discovery that it was, indeed, from JFK’s private set from Air Force One. The teacup is, understandably, no longer for sale.
While most thrifters tend to shop for themselves, Schmitz stresses that the stigma of gifting a thrifted item is unwarranted. “Really, to me, if it brings joy, it doesn’t have to be the most fabulous manufacturer or history,” she says. “I always say ‘thrift the gift!’ We don’t have to have it in the original box just to make it valuable or special.”
Schmitz also credits the notable shift in clientele for aiding the stigmatic erasure of thrifting, especially when so many shops support community programs. The uptick in thrifting has led to local charity shops seeing record sales, which amplify community services, which Schmitz feels is the entire point: “You need the people who are shopping at Saks and Neiman’s to come into your store. Numbers are through the roof, and they [charity shops] are able to give back to the community — and that makes it all worth it.”
Looking to source a piece of history of your own, but not sure where to begin? Antique and thrifting enthusiasts will be delighted to learn that Lady Mary Beth is going on the road! This November, head to the historic Bingham Estate in McKinney, Texas, for a special two-night retreat designed for lovers of timeless style, elevated thrifting, and slow living. This intimate weekend will include fireside tea chats, vintage-inspired workshops, and thoughtfully-gathered moments with like-minded antiquers.
Can’t make the trip? Consider attending Lady Mary Beth’s peacock-themed Savor & Style Luncheon this September at the Junior League of Houston. “Elevate your everyday” at the three-course luncheon with expert table-setting tips, engaging conversation, and exclusive table favors. Attendees will also enjoy a beautifully-curated swag bag and the chance to win exciting giveaways.