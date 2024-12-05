cozy, warm, and maximalist
English-style kitchens among top 10 home design predictions for 2025
After a year of embracing warm neutrals, custom design details, and a timeless aesthetic, it's time to look at Houzz's 10 home design predictions for 2025. It looks like many of the design shifts that may appear next year will be extensions and embellishments of this year's hottest trends.
The interior design platform relied on insight from its community of more than 70 million homeowners and design enthusiasts to discover what the top 10 design trends will emerge during the next year.
Classic, cozy English-style kitchens
Think of a kitchen straight out of Pride and Prejudice (the 2005 film), but with all of the modern amenities and updates to make it suitable for living in the 21st century. Homeowners are taking inspiration from the popular "cottagecore" trend and incorporating it into their kitchens, combining rich wood cabinetry with moody colors like deep blues and greens.
Houzz also predicted homeowners will notice a growing trend in natural elements like soapstone or butcher's block countertops, wood ceiling beams, and more.
Range alcoves
In an extension of the English-style kitchen trend, Houzz predicts large stove alcoves will be another top design trend for 2025. The report explains (in a much "easier said than done" manner) that the way to accomplish the look is to set the range in a recessed area typically flanked by countertops and side walls.
"This feature adds a substantial architectural element to a kitchen, creating a focal point and allowing for a natural stopping point for, and containment of, a striking backsplash design," the report says.
The top of the range alcove is often arched, which we will touch more on later.
Rounded design and furniture forms
Organic modern style was a defining trend of summer 2024. For 2025, it's adding new elements like rounded furniture forms that showcase natural materials, colors, and shapes in a modern design.
Homeowners have likely noticed the trend already materializing with the growing popularity in circular coffee tables, round dining tables with cylindrical legs, bulbous round sofas and accent chairs, and oblong mirrors.
The report also mentioned rounded and curved furniture pieces dominated national trade shows like High Point Market and the International Contemporary Furniture Fair.
Arches, arches everywhere
Arches are one way homeowners can embrace the new "rounded" trend while maintaining harmony with organic modern style. They can be created professionally (or through DIY tutorials), and have the added effect of creating the illusion of space in doorways, windows, and more.
Archways are a timeless method to update the home and make it feel more luxurious.Photo courtesy of Simply Home/Tobin Davies Photography
But the trend doesn't have to stop at the home remodel-level – it can be embraced through furniture and decor, according to Houzz.
"Expect to see more elaborately arched mirrors in 2025, as well as headboards with ogee or trefoil profiles and chairs with similarly scalloped silhouettes," the report says.
Arches appear to be the most versatile way to blend multiple style trends from one year to the next, which makes it a timeless addition to any space.
Private shower rooms
Homebuilders have already embraced adding toilet rooms that provide a little extra privacy in a bathroom, and now showers may be the next bathroom area to get its own closed off room.
"This style of shower has a glass door leading into a fully enclosed space that creates an intimate, spa-like look and feel," Houzz says.
Enclosing the shower area into its own private room can provide ample opportunities for adding steam and sauna functions, a sealed off space for aromatherapy, and more. Note that a powerful ventilation fan is necessary to prevent moisture from escaping into the rest of the bathroom.
For those who are less keen about closing off the shower area – or who are claustrophobic – Houzz says there's no need to fret. Airy and light-filled showers with frameless glass enclosures are still a popular choice for many homeowners, the report says.
Narrow wet rooms
Another bathroom remodeling option for homeowners who don't want to close off their shower area is a wet room, which combines the shower and a tub in one space while still remaining separate from each other. This idea is best suited for homes with small or narrow bathrooms, as the combined area can provide the feel of a much larger space.
"Placing a tub at the back of a long room, with a separate shower in front, gives homeowners with tight spaces a wet room arrangement that looks and feels more luxurious than the standard shower-tub combo," the report says.
Houzz recommends working with a professional when developing a unique-shaped space like a narrow wet room.Photo courtesy of Morey Remodeling Group
Textured cabinet fronts
Houzz anticipates the trend of textured cabinet fronts will continue evolving into 2025, especially since fluted cabinets and dressers peaked in popularity this year. Woven and mesh textures are expected to be the next hot design elements to adorn cabinet fronts next year, as well as bathroom vanities and window treatments, the report says.
"We’re seeing it frequently used to help break up expanses of cabinets, especially in kitchens," the report says. "Natural woven materials also soften hard edges and provide a warm counterpoint to cold surfaces, two effective strategies for creating a cozy and welcoming space."
Embracing warmth for another year
Warm, neutral tones were one of Houzz's top design predictions for 2024. They became such a dominant trend nationwide that it is now a top priority for homeowners who haven't yet rid themselves of the "agreeable gray" in their homes.
New for 2025, Houzz predicts warm color palettes like off-white, cream, beige, and brown will continue to flourish in addition to natural wood elements like ceiling beams, trims, millwork, wall paneling, cabinetry, and more.
Maximalist spaces with layers of color, pattern, and texture
It's time to say goodbye to minimalism and embrace "cluttercore," according to Houzz. The report reveals many homeowners are shying away from designing sterile, cold-feeling minimal spaces in favor of spaces that "celebrate abundance" and reflect the personality of those who live in it.
Where did we put that shadowbox full of 1950's miniatures? It might look good on the wall.Photo courtesy of Nicole Forina Home/Andrew Frasz
"Designers are getting requests from homeowners for a more-is-more approach that layers bold color, pattern, and texture," the report says. "Think grooved wall and ceiling paneling in a bold color, woven materials, and patterned everything — drapery, furniture, rugs, and pillows."
Multiple outdoor kitchen appliances
Adding multiple outdoor cooking appliances (and corresponding cooking areas) is Houzz's final design trend prediction of 2025. Many homes already have an outdoor grill, but next year will be the time for adding different options like a pizza oven, smoker, ceramic grill, or an Argentinian-style gaucho grill.
If you're lucky, maybe one of those appliances is already on Santa's sleigh ready to be delivered on Christmas Day.