How to serve up style at home this summer with classic cabana stripes
Why is it a bad idea to fall for a tennis player? Because to them, “love” means zero. Viral hit movie Challengers, along with the exponentially expanding love of tennis-adjacent pickleball, has firmly solidified “tenniscore” as the outdoor style of the summer.
Much like the age old skier versus snowboarder rivalry, pickleballers have unwittingly become the antithesis of tennis court preps — can’t we all just get along? Slide style and decor into the conversation, though, and the answer is a resounding Yes! As it turns out, everyone loves a stripe, especially a cabana stripe.
The general definition of cabana stripe fabric features wide vertical stripes and characteristically bold colors set against a white background. They can be of varying widths, but traditionally have even stripes and may feature more than two colors.
The classic cabana stripes have been the reigning champion of quintessential American country club decor for decades, but they have far more humble beginnings. In medieval times, the print was created as a marker for much lower strata of society than it is today. A horizontal cabana stripe identified servants, criminals, and those employed in the world’s “oldest profession” to their fellow members of society, and until fairly recent years, prison uniforms maintained their stripes.
For a plethora of reasons the pattern slowly became the “aristocratic stripe” between the 16th and 18th centuries. The mid-1800’s saw Queen Victoria dress Prince Albert in a striped sailor suit that pushed the pattern in a decidedly nautical direction. Ultimately, Coco Chanel sent the stripe into the world of high-fashion with her first foray into business — the boater hat.
The beauty of the humble cabana stripe is that it lives comfortably anywhere it’s placed along the modern timeline. Slim Aarons, the iconic, semi-voyeuristic society photographer of the mid century, perfectly captured the stripe in its natural habitat of the French and Italian Rivieras, all the way to Palm Springs, Palm Beach, and who could forget The Beverly Hills Hotel?
It is the timeless universality that will see it splayed across yacht cushions and gift-with-purchase tote bags alike for a long time to come. A cabana stripe is a stylish and safe bet, regardless of budget or commitment level. If a bold-but-sophisticated look is something that is not likely to change, then selecting a stripe as a chaise or sofa fabric is the perfect choice.
More likely to change decor with seasonal trends? Buy neutral upholstery cushions and toss a cabana striped outdoor rug underfoot — it works in applications large and small.
Brands like Serena & Lily and Ballard Designs have always kept a striped option available for their furniture and decor, plus a tweak here and there per season. Personally, my favorite brand to put out a stripe this season is Business & Pleasure Co. Mostly known for their fun lines of coordinating beach accessories, they have really come out to play this year with their home collection. Their collaboration with “It Girl” fashion house Staud, simply named B&Pco x Staud, has me in tatters — I want it all. The beauty of the collection is how the addition of a fun upholstery trim or simple scallop can make a classic staple so fresh.
Whether hitting the tennis court, playing pickleball, or simply lounging by the pool this summer, one thing is certain — be prepared for stripes. The decision to add them to your decor? It’s in your court!