Where to shop in ROUND TOP
6 Houston experts dish on their Round Top Antique Show favorites
Twice a year, the quiet town of Round Top, population just shy of 100, transforms into a mecca for design lovers. More than 100,000 treasure hunters, including tastemakers from all over the country, make the pilgrimage to the Round Top Antiques Fair to scour everything from heirloom-quality antiques to quirky one-of-a-kind finds.
What began back in 1968 with a handful of dealers showcasing American antiques in one barn has grown into a miles-long stretch of tents, barns, and fields filled with vintage gems. What keeps people coming back is a passion for the hunt and the thrill of giving old pieces new life.
The Fall 2025 Original Round Top Antiques Fair takes place October 4-18. To help navigate the miles of must-sees without feeling overwhelmed, we've tapped a lineup of Houston insiders who are stylish, design-savvy, and longtime Round Top regulars. They have the inside track and know the show like the back of their vintage accessory-clad hands.
Lily Barfield, founder Lily's Vintage Finds and The Marlene Inn
Blue Hills: "Blue Hills is a different kind of experience — it's higher-end, beautifully curated, and full of finds that feel truly one-of-a-kind."
The Warrenton Fields: "I love getting into the action at Warrenton. There's nothing like walking the fields, digging through piles, and stumbling across treasures you'd never find anywhere else. It's a little dusty, a little chaotic, but that's half the fun. It's where you really feel the hunt."
Blue Hills is a Round Top favorite, known for its expansive barns filled with European antiques and stylish home décor.Photo courtesy of Blue Hills/Instagram
Kelly Broesche, founder KB Designs
David Hall Hodges, Rockabilly Baroness: "He transforms vintage, tooled leather, and exotic skin bags with bold details like spikes and chains, along with exotic skin handles in Burmese python, stingray, and alligator, creating one-of-a-kind designs that you won't see anywhere else. He brings that same artistry to hat bands, belts, jewelry, and distinctive bag charms made from vintage cap guns in exotic skin holsters. His work is extraordinary and entirely his own."
Round Top Makers Market, Blue Hills: "Curated by Mariana Barron of Hibiscus Linens, it's a collection of over 50 women-owned brands, with vendors rotating in and out of Barn L so every visit feels like a new experience. Some of my favorites include Anea Hill sunglasses, Lauren Clyburn Art, Cuclie Baby, and Iza Silva."
The Round Top Makers Market highlights artisans and craftspeople offering handmade goods, jewelry, and unique modern finds.Photo courtesy of Lauren Clyburn Art/Instagram
Abbie Byrom-Botello, co-owner, Truth BBQ
SVO HOME, Blue Hills: "Incredible mid-century, Danish modern, German furniture, all beautifully reupholstered, and my one-stop shop for the best vintage and antique leather furniture."
Tutu & Lilli, Round Top Village: "Art! Gifts! Pajamas! Everything you could ever want in Round Top plus amazing fine jewelry. It's another one-stop-shop Round Top fever dream in the best way. They're located at the Shoppes at Round Top Village."
Beloved boutique Tutu & Lilli brings chic women’s apparel and accessories with a stylish twist to Round Top shoppers.Photo courtesy of Tutu & Lilli/Instagram
Allison Knight, co-owner, Latuli
Paul Meyer Gallery at Market Hill: "This gallery showcases striking textures and paintings from Houston native Paul Meyer. His work represents high-quality, true fine art, which is a rare find and beautifully presented in his collection."
The Compound: "What I love about The Compound is that I always uncover unique finds, quality treasures at prices that feel surprisingly accessible."
The Paul Meyer Gallery showcases a curated selection of fine art, antiques, and statement pieces that stand out at Round Top.Photo courtesy of Paul Meyer/Instagram
Tami Owen, founder, Owen Group Interiors
Market Hill: "Market Hill has great selections. Some of my favorite vendors are Susan Horn and Lisa Strait-Vanpouck. They are must-stops for me every season."
With multiple barns and a thoughtfully curated mix of vendors, The Compound is a must-stop destination during the Round Top show.Photo courtesy of Market Hill/Instagram
Brelan Owen Pearson, principal designer, Owen Group Interiors
Marburger Farm: "Marburger is where I love digging in the fields. You find true antiques here (especially accessories) and there's nothing like the thrill of discovering those one-of-a-kind pieces."
Marburger Farm is one of Round Top’s largest draws, featuring hundreds of dealers with antiques, vintage fashion, and design-forward finds.Photo courtesy of Marburger Farm/Instagram