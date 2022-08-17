Find treasures from Hines, Smith, and other prominent Houston families at new elite estate sale

Houston civic and philanthropic titans such as Gerald and Barbara Hines and Lester and Sue Smith were known not only for their immense contributions to the city, but for their discriminating eyes for design and decor — specifically with antiques.

To that end, a new estate sale showcases highly valuable art, antiques, and accessories from these Houston titans and many more. The four-day event held by Elite Estate Sales runs 9 am-5 pm Thursday, August 18 through Sunday, August 21. Deed restrictions have forced the sale from its original location to a warehouse located at 9730 Hillcroft St.

As is the case with any high-end estate sale, all items purchased are as-is and all sales are final. Most of these items are available in the warehouse, while many are on view by appointment only, given their value and need for safekeeping.

Savvy shoppers can look for pieces such as a Hines family Kensington Palace chandelier; an English, Louis XV bronze chandelier with original rock crystal that dates around 1750; a French Empire gilt wood chaise lounge upholstered in silk satin; an exquisite, handmade marble antique table from Italy; and a Bechstein six-leg grand piano made of bookmatched kingwood and gilt wood.

Given that the aforementioned Gerald D. Hines and Lester Smith passed away only recently, enthusiasts and Hou-storians can consider this a chance to own a piece of Bayou City history.

For more information on the sale, call (713) 553-4416 or visit the sale site.