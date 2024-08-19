act casual
Japanese casualwear retailer Uniqlo opening 2 Houston stores in October
The Japanese casual-clothing retailer Uniqlo has revealed the opening dates for its two Houston-area locations. First up will be Memorial City Mall on October 11, while the First Colony Mall store will welcome customers beginning October 18.
Uniqlo sells selection of men's, women's, and children's clothing that strike a balance between hip style and comfort, offered at affordable prices. It emphasizes thoughtful design and constant innovation. Houston shoppers should be excited to add its pants, sweaters, dresses, jackets, and t-shirts to their wardrobes.
The company was founded in 1984 in Hiroshima, Japan. Founder Tadashi Yanai took over his father’s suiting store and transformed it into the unisex, casualwear line it is today. They now have more than 2,400 locations globally. Their first U.S. store opened in 2005 in New Jersey.
To celebrate the grand openings, shoppers can expect a host of specials and events, exclusive promotions, giveaways, and customer experiences. Each store also plans to engage with the local community through partnerships with nonprofit organizations as part of its Re.Uniqlo circularity program, which emphasizes sustainability and giving back. In Houston, Uniqlo is partnering with Harmony, House Inc., a local nonprofit dedicated to the housing and health care needs of Houston’s homeless population.
The two openings in Houston join Uniqlo stores slated to open in Dallas, adding to the company's Texas footprint. The Galleria Dallas store will open on October 18, followed by The Parks Mall in Arlington and Stonebriar Centre in Frisco locations on Friday, October 25.
“Uniqlo is excited to open five new stores across Texas, an expansion that highlights our dedication to bringing our high-quality, innovative LifeWear and exceptional retail experience to customers all throughout the Lone Star State,” said Yoshihide Shindo, CEO of Uniqlo USA. “We can’t wait to connect with our new Texan neighbors and become a valuable part of their daily lives.”
The Texas openings are part of an ongoing brand expansion, spurred by the company's growth during the 2023 fiscal year. More than 20 new locations are planned for 2024; approximately half of those stores are already open.