glow goals
4 top Houston spas salute summer with radiance and wellness treatments
From summer weddings to weekend getaways and beach days, Houstonians have plenty of reasons to get summer-ready. Local spas are stepping up with seasonal treatments to ensure a radiant seasonal glow from head to perfectly pedicured toes. Plus, with Global Wellness Day coming up on June 14, quite a few health and wellness activities go beyond the massage table and facial, offering a more holistic approach to looking and feeling good.
The Spa at the Four Seasons Hotel Houston
Luxury British skincare brand Elemis has officially debuted in Houston, now available at the Spa at the Four Seasons Hotel Houston. Clients can indulge in two new facials, the Elemis Expert Touch Reveal Facial and the Elemis Expert Touch Renew Facial, each promising radiant skin that looks as good as it feels. Along with the treatments, the spa boutique offers a selection of Elemis products, plus optional facial enhancements like an energy mask, collagen eye boost, and restorative head massage.
In celebration of Global Wellness Day on June 14, the Four Seasons Hotel Houston Spa offers complimentary activities, including yoga, Pilates, and guided meditation with sound baths. Customers will also be treated to Elemis giveaways and zero-proof cocktails. Throughout the month, spa guests purchasing a new Elemis Expert Touch facial will receive a complimentary Elemis x Shrimps Glow Discovery Edit Kit.
Guests enjoy signature Elemis facials at the Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Houston, now featuring expert skincare and wellness perks for Global Wellness Day.Photo courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel Houston
Best known for its iconic, Texas-shaped lazy river, the Marriott Marquis Houston offers a new way to unwind. The downtown hotel just launched a 60-minute rooftop Sound Bath featuring Celestial Sound Therapy experience. With panoramic views of the Houston skyline, the guided session uses sound vibrations to encourage deep relaxation, inner balance, and emotional reset. Participants can also access the hotel's luxe amenities with a one-day spa pass, including steam rooms, a unisex relaxation lounge, fitness center, and plush spa robes and slippers.
Unwind with a rooftop sound bath experience at the Marriott Marquis' Pure Spa Houston, where panoramic skyline views meet deep relaxation and luxury amenities.Photo courtesy of Marriott Marquis Houston
Spa at the Thompson Houston, by Hyatt
Thompson Spa recently partnered with Valmont Cosmetics, the prestigious Swiss skincare brand renowned for its cellular skincare expertise, to launch two signature facials perfect for summer. Inspired by the revitalizing freshness of Swiss glaciers, Vitality of the Glaciers stimulates cell oxygenation, erases fatigue, and provides radiant energy with a dual massage technique that enhances skin vitality. The Lift From the Peaks facial smooths wrinkles, alleviates tension, and delivers noticeable rejuvenation using advanced fascia therapy techniques.
Thompson Spa also has a menu of treatments perfect for Father's Day. The Foundry Collection has it all; from deep tissue massages to an express facial, there is something for every type of dad.
Thompson Spa introduces signature Valmont facials designed to refresh and rejuvenate just in time for summer and for Father’s Day pampering.Photo courtesy of Thompson Hotel Houston
In time for a summer skin refresh, Trellis Spa introduces the Balance and Restore Facial, formulated for the hormonal changes associated with menopause and perimenopause. This new 80-minute treatment pairs advanced HydraFacial technology with award-winning Circadia products to calm, hydrate, and rejuvenate the skin.
In addition to the new facial at the largest luxury spa in Texas, guests can now enhance their facial with a Recovery Day Pass toThe Covery by The Houstonian Club. Touted as the state's first wellness recovery center of its kind, the Covery offers cutting-edge treatments focused on recovery, self-care, and mental well-being. Add-on treatments include cryotherapy, red light therapy, and lymphatic massage on the Balancer Pro.
For those who want to extend the summer fun at Trellis, the spa has a new weekday offering, the Easy as 1,2,3,4 Package, that includes four, 50-minute signature massages or facials, a half-day cabana rental, a shared appetizer, a bottle of prosecco, a refreshing C+C splash, and sunscreen, offering a seamless mix of luxury, leisure, and pampering.
Trellis Spa’s Balance and Restore Facial offers a hormone-conscious skincare experience, paired with access to next-level wellness recovery at The Covery.Photo courtesy of The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa