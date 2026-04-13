Stepping up
Texas bootmaker strikes a glossy note with the debut of new patent line
Cowboy boots are based in tradition, but Miron Crosby continues to find ways to move the conversation forward. The Dallas-based label’s latest release, the Maggie Patent Collection, debuts a new material to its signature lineup while staying true to the workmanship that built its following.
The brand’s best-selling Maggie boot is now available in a high-gloss patent leather. Although the new finish changes the silhouette's tone, delivering a more fashion-forward take on Western footwear, the boot’s structure remains the same.
“Maggie is such a classic, flattering shape, so even when you introduce something like a patent, it still feels timeless at its core,” co-founder Sarah Means Ward tells CultureMap.
When designing the boot, the sisters were careful not to lean into trends. They focused on letting the material enhance the boot rather than redefine it. “We wanted it to feel elevated and refined instead of overly flashy,” says Ward.
New colorways Beurre, Sable, and Transformative Teal bring depth and shine to the Maggie Patent lineup.Photo courtesy of Miron Crosby
Texas has strong roots and ideas about Western wear, and introducing patent leather into a heritage category can come with risks. The sisters approached the new collection with a respect for tradition as their foundation.
“The craftsmanship, the construction, the way the boot fits and feels, those elements are non-negotiable,” Duplantis says. “From there, it’s about evolving the design in a way that still feels authentic.”
The look was first tested in 2019 when Miron Crosby worked with Prabal Gurung on a limited run of patent boots for his runway show. That collaboration allowed Miron Crosby to explore new materials, something the brand has continued to build on. With Maggie Patent, that early concept was refined into a boot designed for daily wear, not just for the runway.
“It showed us that something as unexpected as patent leather can feel completely natural in a Western silhouette when it’s approached thoughtfully,” says co-founder Lizzie Means Duplantis.
The collection is available at their River Oaks boutique, in three colorways: Beurre, Sable, and Transformative Teal, which were influenced by materials seen at the 2025 Lineapelle show in Milan.
“The patent leathers had this incredible richness that made us think about color in a different way,” Ward says.
The sisters chose colors that were naturally approachable. Neutral tones like Beurre and Sable are great for everyday wear, while Transformative Teal offers a statement moment. “Some days (our customer) wants something understated, other days she wants something that stands out,” says Duplantis. “This was about giving her both.”