first time ever
Industry-only Houston design warehouse opens to the public for huge sale
For over 50 years, Ladco Washington Park Design Center has continued its traditional, and fiercely-held, “to-the-trade-only” policy. Located just a stone’s throw from Memorial Park, the 60,000-square-foot interior design showroom, in all of its mysterious majesty, has never been open to the public — until now.
Ladco, the nation’s largest luxury trade-only showroom, will open its doors to the public for a three-day “Lifestyle Showroom Sample Sale.” This sale is serious. The showroom is preparing for a remodel, and literally everything-must-go before construction can begin.
More than $1 million in new, showroom-quality designer furniture will be listed at 80-percent off of retail — eighty percent! Just to be clear here, this is not an “up to 80-percent off” situation, but everything is 80-percent off. Visual Comfort lighting is the only exception at an unheard of 50-percent off, but that’s the only caveat — no surprises!
"It is incredibly rare to have designer furnishings, art, and accessories available at your fingertips — and at these prices," says Phillip Ladin, co-founder of Ladco. "With new collections arriving, we’re opening our doors to the public for the first time to ensure these showroom pieces find a new home quickly. It’s a win-win situation, and we can’t wait to give the public a glimpse behind the curtain for three days only."
Speaking of “behind the curtain,” CultureMap took a tour and sneak peek of the sale to give readers a glimpse of what to expect. While we stuck to furniture, the sale also includes rugs, lighting, and accessories from Baker, Century, Theodore Alexander, John Richard, Bernhardt, Caracole, Four Hands, Arteriors, and so many more.
At 80-percent off, expect to find steals like this Lazar sectional for $3,478, down from $17,390!Courtesy of Ladco
Our number one pick from the sale is an enormous, midcentury-style, low-slung sectional sofa by LAZAR. Soft-yet-sturdy, white-and-gray upholstery is tightly-stretched over a sleek silhouette. Retail: $17,390; sale: $3,478. Coming in second place is a sectional sofa from CR Laine. Another exceptional value, this cream sofa boasts a refined silhouette with elegantly low-slung arms. Retail: $14,431; sale: $2,886.
Next up are boldly-upholstered swivel chairs that would each be at home taking center stage in an entertaining space as well as tucked away in a comfy corner reading nook. The LAZAR “pouf” swivel’s channel-stitching lends structure to a print of sprinkled cream and gold. Retail: $4,035; sale $807. For those looking for something bold, CR Laine’s swiveling tub chair offers a sophisticated silhouette in a playful animal print fabric. Retail: $2,898; sale: $579.
These laced-up dining chairs are sure to be a hit on game days. Courtesy of Ladco
While not technically a set, this next choice is a masculine dining arrangement that seems perfectly-curated for the beginning of football season. Beautiful leather UULTIS chairs with casually-shoelaced backs nuzzle comfortably under this solid wood UULTIS dining table with perfectly-mitered edges. Two slipcovered Fairfield chairs bookend this ensemble for a softer finish. Table retail: $6,648; sale: $1,329. Leather dining chair (each): Retail: $1,381; sale $276. Slipcovered dining chair: Retail: $940; sale $188.
Looking for an accent piece to round out an existing set? Consider the cowhide Alder & Tweed square ottoman. The black, cream, and gray tones blend into a variety of styles, while its grandiose size lends itself to many applications. Retail: $2,283; sale: $456.
Able to be utilized as a coffee table for an intimate space, or an end table anyplace else, this high-gloss, buttery piece by Gabby is sure to make a statement. Retail: $796; sale: $159.
With the entire Visual Comfort gallery marked at 50-percent off retail, every piece is a steal. Make sure to keep an eye on the outdoor lines sprinkled throughout the showroom as well. With cooler weather on the horizon, evenings spent around the fire-pit could be coming to a backyard near you — and you can take it all home right away.
“These designer pieces take months to deliver and are readily available now to take home at truly remarkable savings. If you’ve been waiting to update your home or find that perfect missing piece, this is your chance to do it without the wait,” says Ronnie Ladin, co-founder of Ladco Design Center.
Whether you shop our top picks or select your own, this sale is a do-not-miss! Shop the Ladco Lifestyle Showroom Sample Sale Thursday, September 18, 11 am-5 pm; Friday, September 19, 11 am-5 pm; and Saturday, September 20, 10 am-4 pm.