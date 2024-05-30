SCENTS OF PLACE
Celebrity-loved perfume house builds posh new salon in Houston hotel
In the same way many enduring dynasties begin, the House of Krigler was founded in 1904 by Albert Krigler based on a perfume he created to woo a love interest. Since then, the sought-after perfume house has been a favorite of English royalty and coveted by celebrities including Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly, and Ernest Hemmingway. Although today's celebrity clientele is a closely guarded secret, the brand is still a favorite of perfume connoisseurs worldwide.
Houston has been chosen as the exclusive location for the only Le Salon Krigler in the world. Adjacent to the brand's jewel box perfume store inside the Four Seasons Hotel Houston, Le Salon Krigler is a 300-square-foot VIP lounge where guests can experience the brand's legacy firsthand in a private setting.
For the first time since the 1970s in Monaco, Krigler offers Le Salon Krigler, where guests and collectors can come to experience the brand in a uniquely private setting. Photo courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel Houston
Available by appointment only, the Krigler Collection Experience is the epitome of luxury. Guests can try their hand at candle making, host private parties, and gain access to the exclusive Krigler archives. For the ultimate indulgence, guests can even create their own bespoke perfume, a luxurious experience starting at $80,000. All this while nibbling on petit fours and sipping champagne or a signature Krigler cocktail from the hotel's speakeasy-style bar, Bandista.
Le Salon Krigler in Four Seasons Hotel Houston marks the first new salon since the 1970s in Monaco. As a nod to its Art Deco roots, the salon is decorated in black and gold with mirrored accents. Guests will find French sculptures, collectible books from the Krigler Mansion in Germany, crystal bottles from Baccarat and Lalique, and framed mementos from its most famous customers, including royal families from around the world.
The new space is filled with collectables, French scupltures, and mementos of the brand's most famous clientele. Photo courtesy of Krigler/Instagram
The partnership between Krigler and Four Seasons Hotel Houston is a natural one. With its storied history and modern appeal, the perfumery offers a range of classic and new scents on its dazzling shelves. Both elevated brands are optimistic that collectors, athletes, celebrities, and other high-end clientele will seek out the new bespoke perfume experience; they are trying to make it easier than ever to smell like royalty.
"We are absolutely thrilled to expand our partnership with Krigler," saysTom Segesta, general manager of Four Seasons Hotel Houston. "The addition of Le Salon Krigler will attract collectors from around the world to H-Town for a truly bespoke VIP experience."
Right now, the hotel is offering anAdvance Purchase offer. Guests can save up to 25 percent off published rates when booking at least three days in advance.