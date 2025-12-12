Gifts On Gifts
Houston's CityCentre wraps up gift-giving with perfect presents for all
Still need some help finding just the right gift(s)? What if you could successfully check everyone off your list while soaking up some holiday magic, with maybe a break or two for delicious goodies?
CityCentre offers endless options to wander, shop, and linger a little longer, and this gift guide can help you show up ready to sleigh — ahem, slay — the season.
Fashion for all
He needs shoes, and now is the time to get him the best ones from Allen Edmonds. Photo courtesy of CityCentre
Allen Edmonds — Shop premium men’s footwear and accessories, such as dress shoes, casual shoes, belts, and more.
Altar’d State – Cozy sweaters, pajamas, festive socks — the list goes on. Altar’d State has endless gift ideas for your bestie.
American Threads – Looking for the perfect holiday dress? You'll find it during the 12 days of gifting, discounts and more.
Anthropologie – Sweater weather is here, and you'll find some of the best winter fashion trends right here.
Free People - Find boho-chic gifts and standout holiday looks for the trendsetter on your list at Free People.
Hemline – 'Tis the season to shop local. Spend $150 in December to earn a $50 reward to use in January.
Johnny Was – Elevate holiday gifting with Johnny Was: luxurious, intricately embroidered pieces for those with a taste for timeless elegance.
Lily Rain – Browse the gift section and snag the perfect pieces for your loved ones. From cozy sets to candles to stocking stuffers, Lily Rain has a great selection.
Madewell – Check out the Alpine-inspired arrivals and more high-quality closet staples.
Social Status - Streetwear, sneakers, and one-of-a-kind finds — discover what makes Social Status a must-visit this holiday season.
Southern Tide – Shop timeless, high-quality pieces for him and her.
Tecovas – Gift the West this holiday season with Tecovas. Shop a variety of top-notch products with a side of stellar hospitality and service. Enjoy complimentary boot customization with purchases and sip on ice-cold beverages while you shop.
Urban Outfitters – Explore a mix of chic handbags, signature fragrances, and playful, on-trend apparel for him and her.
Warby Parker - Warby Parker’s chic frames and sunglasses make the perfect holiday pick.
Sporty surprises
Find all the stylish layers at Beyond Yoga.Photo courtesy of CityCentre
Beyond Yoga – Now in Texas, Beyond Yoga brings buttery-soft leggings, cozy layers, and wellness essentials perfect for gifting (or treating yourself) this holiday season.
Epic Cycles – Calling all bike enthusiasts! Epic Cycles offers personalized services with their experts to help select the perfect bike for your needs. Stop by their store to see everything they have to offer.
Free People Movement - New to CityCentre, Free People Movement brings effortless, fashion-forward activewear — from sleek leggings to statement tops — perfect for elevating your workout wardrobe.
lululemon – For the athleisure lover in your life, head to lululemon for an effortless gift shopping experience.
Nike – Step up your gift game with Nike’s sneakers, gear, and cozy apparel that are popular for everyone.
Sparkle and shine
Kendra Scott – Simple, sweet, and sparkly. Give that special someone the gift of their dreams this holiday season.
Rowan – Rowan offers safe piercings by licensed nurses only, and has a variety of high quality, festive jewelry to shop from.
Sephora – Any beauty lover knows you can never have enough lip products, and they effortlessly make the perfect stocking stuffer or gift.
For the home
Let West Elm help you set the perfect table.Photo courtesy of CityCentre
Jackson Vaughn – Delight in the perfect balance of style and comfort with handcrafted candles made to enchant any space.
Lovesac – Thinking about giving the ultimate gift of comfort this year? Check out the new New PillowSac Chair Jr.
Sur La Table – Explore this gem for the cook in your life. Pro tip: stuff the pot or pan with their favorite cooking accessories from Sur La Table.
Tempur-Pedic – Enhance your sleep experience with luxury bedding.
West Elm – West Elm elevates the everyday with unique and affordable products for modern living. The host of the friend group will adore all the festive dinnerware options.