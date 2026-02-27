HOUSTON HYPE
Houston artist's stunning poster scores in new World Cup merch drop
Houston, it’s time to dress like the hostess with the mostess. With the FIFA World Cup 2026 approaching, FIFA recently launched its exclusive Houston Host City merchandise collection. The drop is now available online, giving Houstonians an early chance to show off their city pride.
The collection features a vibrant blue-and-gold palette and leans into Houston’s identity through “26 Houston” graphics. The official Houston pattern was inspired by the themes of space, speed, stars, and exploration. Fans can purchase adult and youth t-shirts, hoodies, and accessories, including caps, hat pins, magnets, and a themed water bottle, priced from $12 to $100.
One of the highlights of the collection is the “Dare to Dream” poster, created by Houston-based artist Stephanie Leal. The artwork features an astronaut named Orion with the World Cup trophy reflected in the helmet visor. The astronaut flashes the Houston “H” hand sign with a soccer ball, the Houston skyline, and a cowboy hat are also incorporated as elements most beloved about both the game and the city.
Titled “Dare to Dream,” Stephanie Leal’s winning design spotlights astronaut Orion flashing the Houston “H” with the World Cup trophy reflected in the helmet visor.Courtesy of FIFA
Leal, a full-time brand designer and creative, went into the project, overseen by Harris County-Houston Sports Authority, with a lot of intention. “I spent the first week focused specifically on research, sketching, and refining how to thoughtfully represent FIFA, Texas, and Houston,” Leal tells CultureMap. “Because I was raised in Houston, many of the ideas came naturally, but I was very intentional about how each symbol was placed and what it represented. I did not want anything to feel random or purely decorative. Every element had to reflect our pride, innovation, and authentic energy.”
Born in Monterrey, Mexico, and raised in Houston from the age of eight, Leal grew up immersed in the sport's culture on both sides of the border. “The culture, diversity, and love for fútbol in both my hometown and Houston inspire so much of my work,” she says.
The “Dare to Dream” poster was the result of a month-long process from research to final digital touches. “I worked on it during long nights after my full-time job, pouring everything I had into making sure it felt right,” she says.
She hasn't seen someone wearing the design "in the wild," but she is excited for that moment. “I have received messages from people who have purchased it, which has meant so much to me,” Leal says. “From the very beginning, I said that if I ever saw a stranger wearing it, I would probably cry.”
For Leal, the project is about more than just great art. “I grew up watching the World Cup, playing and loving the sport, so it is surreal to now be part of something connected to FIFA,” she says. “I hope the poster inspires people to dream bigger and carries the pride of our city. Above all, I hope I made my family and Houston proud to be part of this historic moment.”