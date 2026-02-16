SPRING FORWARD
3 Houston designers unveil bold looks and colorful collections for spring
Although the official start of spring is still a few weeks away, Houston designers have been busy creating their latest collections. Available now, these seasonal debuts feature bold designs, saturated colors, and an interplay between elegance and playful charm. In Houston, where dressing for the spring season is practically a sport, these statement skirts, flowing dresses, and eye-catching jewelry are not just wardrobe updates; they are a part of what makes the city come alive with seasonal style.
Hunter Bell
Houston designer Hunter Bell commemorates her 20th anniversary with a Spring 2026 debut that feels both celebratory and personal. She tapped fellow Houston creative, Isabel Wilson, for an exclusive painting for this collection. The painting isn't featured in just one print; its element are layered throughout the collection's key pieces.
Alongside Hunter Bell's signature bold prints that feature floral motifs and bright spring colors, customers will also find hidden quotes woven into select pieces. They're inspired by the cities and spaces that have shaped the designer's two-decade journey. The brand will be celebrating its 20th anniversary all year long, making this launch the first of many to come.
Hidden quotes and signature floral prints define Hunter Bell’s anniversary collection, marking the first of several releases planned for the year.Photo courtesy of Hunter Bell
Christy Lynn Collection
On the heels of opening her first boutique outside Houston in Healdsburg, California, Christy Lynn Lee unveils her Spring 2026 collection, Aurielle. Inspired by California, where she was married and began dreaming of launching her own brand, the collection channels California vibes filtered through Lee's romantic lens.
Aurielle features warm hues alongside pops of color and doesn't stray from the hand-painted floral motifs that are the brand's cornerstone. In addition to flowing dresses, the new collection offers lightweight layering pieces and several two-piece sets that easily mix and match with other prints and silhouettes.
Flowing dresses, lightweight layers, and mix-and-match sets highlight the romantic direction of Christy Lynn’s latest seasonal launch.Photo courtesy of Christy Lynn Collection
Susana Vega
Jewelry designer Susana Vega is once again moving her label forward with surprising materials and innovation in her latest collection, Soto. Known best for her elegant sculpted beadwork designs, Vega most recently launched her first collection of mixed metals and has now unveiled organic designs made from reclaimed cedar wood sourced from Petén, Guatemala.
The Soto collection consists of earrings, ear cuffs, and bracelets, each hand-carved to preserve the integrity of the wood's grain. The pieces are then inlaid with either silver or gold elements and finished with beeswax for a lived-in, natural look.
Hand-carved cedar earrings and cuffs are inlaid with silver or gold and finished with beeswax in Susana Vega’s newest collection.Photo courtesy of Susana Vega