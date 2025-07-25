FASHION FORECAST
3 Houston designers drop must-have new collections for summer and fall
Summer may still be in full swing, but Houston's style set is already one step ahead. Whether dressing for an Astros inevitable postseason, treasure hunting in Round Top, or finally being able to embrace fall weather, these three Houston designers are already turning heads with what's next.
Game Day Glam
With the Astros being tied for the best record in the American League and looking forward to their ninth straight postseason run, it is time to elevate our ballpark style. To ensure that every gameday fit is on point, Christina Greene just dropped a Game Day Collection of Astros-inspired jewelry.
The collection consists of necklaces, earrings and pendants in bold blues, vibrant orange, all with the brand's signature sparkle. Available in-store at the Tanglewood boutique and online, Christina Greene McAllen says she will likely build on the current collection in coming years, introducing new pieces for each baseball season.
Christina Greene’s new Game Day Collection brings Astros spirit to life with bold colors and signature sparkle.Photo courtesy of Christina Greene
Ode to Round Top
Although Round Top's Fall Show is still weeks away, it is never too early to find the perfect looks. Houston-based Hunter Bell just released her newest collection as an ode to Round Top, because the tiny Texas city has served as a creative muse for her over the years.
Designed with Texas heat in mind, the pieces feature airy layers, rich textures, and earthy tones that glide effortlessly from summer to fall. True to her signature storytelling style, the Round Top Collection showcases five signature prints, from dusky florals, to mystical snake motifs, and vintage wildflowers. Each is effortless for combing the fields for hidden gems or catching up over rosé on a shaded porch, consider this collection your Round Top uniform.
Hunter Bell’s latest collection is inspired by Round Top charm, featuring breezy layers, and storytelling prints.Photo courtesy of Hunter Bell
Fall Forecast
For those already looking forward to the cooler temperatures of fall, Houston-based brand Christy Lynn just announced her highly anticipated Fall Collection which is scheduled to drop the first week of September.
Inspired by the rich colors of foliage during the colder months, the new collection leans into texture and layering with embossed leather, suede coats, and fur wraps. But not to worry, Lynn's signature romantic silhouettes and hand-painted florals are still very much in bloom. The collection is fall dressing with a distinctly feminine edge the brand is known for.
Christy Lynn’s Fall Collection channels autumn’s elegance with embossed leather, luxe textures, and romantic florals.Photo courtesy of Christy Lynn