get round top ready
9 Houston fashion brands crafting must-have looks for Round Top trips
For many, the official start of fall is when pumpkin spice floods the market. For Houstonians, however, autumn begins with the Round Top Antiques Show. With the main events happening between October 5 and 19, Houstonians still have plenty of time to nail those Round Top ensembles and map out the ultimate buying trip in this tiny Texas town.
From Houston brands with statement-making frocks, to one-of-a-kind art, vintage accessories, and the it boot of the season, any shopper will find the perfect, must-have item to complete their look. It's nearly time to set that out-of-office – Round Top is calling.
Christy Lynn
Everyone's favorite Houston designer is debuting in Round Top at Blue Hills from October 5 to 19. Shoppers can snag key styles from her fall Bijou Collection, which includes leather dresses and jackets and cotton and linen dresses. The collection is perfect for Houston's temperate climate and can be dressed up or down for nearly any occasion this season. The brand will be a main draw near the front entrance to give shoppers a first look at her newest offerings.
Shop Christy Lynn's newest fall collection, Bijou, at Blue Hills in Round Top. Photo courtesy of Christy Lynn
City Boots
Go from shopping all day to partying all night in City Boot's latest collection, 24/7. Launched just in time to get Round Top ready, the boot features a pronounced pull as a nod to the vintage boots of 30 years ago. The 24/7 boot is available in three colorways, gold, honey, and bone, and doesn't have stitching, ensuring it is a seamless style maker.
City Boot's newest collection 24/7 is perfect for Round Top looks. Photo by Jana Cantu
Junk Gypsy
Amie and Jolie Sikes, the Junk Gypsy sisters, are making sure a trip to Round Top is not complete without an ultra-cool graphic tee. Custom-designed specifically for the Fall 2024 Show, the Texas-inspired designs are available in various colors and styles, including long sleeves, chambray, fleece, and pocket tees.
Snag a souvenir Round Top tee from Junk Gypsy. Photo courtesy of Junk Gypsy
Hibiscus Linens
Founder of the must-shop Love Pretty Things Pop Up at Blue Hills, Hibiscus Linens owner Mariana Barran is debuting new cocktail napkins and handkerchiefs to add to her sought-after hand-embroidered goodies. Available from October 5 to 26, the latest styles will feature barns, bandanas, boots, and bluebonnets.
Shop Hibiscus Linens new cocktail napkins and bandanas at Blue Hills in Round Top. Photo courtesy of Hibiscus Linens/Instagram
Katie Kime
The "Queen of Toile" partnered with Texas hospitality icon Cinda Palacios to debut a special Round Top toile for October's show. In collaboration with Hotel Lulu and available exclusively at Palacious' Italian restaurant Lulu's and on KatieKime.com, the sleepwear set is available in three styles and features Round Top and Texas iconography.
Two Texas icons collaborated on a sleepwear collection featuring Round Top and Texas iconography. Photo courtesy of Katie Kime
Laura Rathe Fine Art
River Oaks District's fine arts maven Laura Rathe is debuting a new exhibition by internationally acclaimed artist Hunt Slonem. Larger than Life will open on October 14 at The Halles in Round Top.
Laura Rathe is debuting a new exhibition by internationally acclaimed artist Hunt Slonem at The Halles in Round Top. Photo courtesy of Laura Rathe Fine Art
Magnolia Mercantile
Known for her custom hat bars and stunning vintage pieces, Magnolia Mercantile is a go-to for Round Top accessories and clothing. The mobile hat bar recently settled into permanent digs in the Upper Kirby area and is ready to outfit shoppers with customized hats, vintage jewelry, and a special collection of Round Top outfits.
Magnolia Mercantile recently debuted a new outpost in the Upper Kirby area along with special Round Top accessories and the brand's popular custom hats. Photo courtesy of Magnolia Mercantile/Instagram
Sapana
Quintessential Round Top brand Sapana recently debuted its stunning flagship store in Henkel Square. Designed by Lauren Wills Grover of Wills Design Associates, the bright showroom features custom upholstery made by Sapana's fabric maker in India. Shoppers can add to their Round Top looks with the brand's latest drops, the Barn Coat and the Sapana Dumpling Purse. The Barn Coat is an oversized long-sleeve mix of denim and Kantha quilt, while the Dumpling Purse is made from repurposed vintage silk saris.
Sapana has a vibrant, freshly designed showroom and new styles perfect for the fall show. Photo by Jordan Geibel