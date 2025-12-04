UNIFORM UTOPIA
Luxury scrubs brand FIGS opens first Texas location in Rice Village
Healthcare apparel company FIGS is opening its first brick-and-mortar store in Texas with a new Community Hub in Rice Village. The retail space is designed to serve both as a store and a gathering spot for the city's healthcare community.
The Rice Village location opens this Saturday, December 6, with a public grand opening event on December 13 from 6 to 8 pm featuring giveaways, music, food, and drinks from local vendors. Joining outposts in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and New York City, the Houston location is the fourth Community Hub for the company and the only location in the South.
The store will carry the full range of FIGS products, including scrubwear, loungewear, and accessories. It will also host events and programming focused on healthcare topics, offering visitors opportunities to meet and share experiences.
At the new FIGS boutique, shoppers will find the Color Clinic, offering scrubwear in core colors with rotating seasonal options. The store also has a Customization Station, which provides embroidery for names, titles, practice or hospital logos, and local icon options available only at Community Hubs. Personalization is also available for scrub caps, outerwear, and accessories.
The new FIGS store will offer a Color Clinic and Customization Station to let shoppers personalize their FIGS uniforms. Photo courtesy of FIGS/Instagram
The brand, founded in 2013 by Heather Hasson and Trina Spear, is known for fashion-forward medical uniforms made from a proprietary fabric with four-way stretch, antimicrobial technology, moisture-wicking, and wrinkle resistance. Hasson and Spear began selling directly to healthcare workers in Los Angeles-area hospital parking lots before growing their presence as an online retailer.
CEO and co-founder Trina Spear believes Rice Village was the perfect choice due to its proximity to the Texas Medical Center. She said the company wanted a space that supports Houston healthcare professionals and gives them a place to shop and connect.
"Houston is home to the Texas Medical Center, the largest medical complex in the world, and we are honored to bring a FIGS Community Hub to this city. This space is designed to serve and celebrate Houston healthcare professionals," said Spear. "Our Community Hubs create opportunities for customers to not only shop in a way that never previously existed, but to connect with each other and with FIGS on a deeper level."
FIGS Community Hub, 5515 Kelvin Dr., Suite 130, 77005