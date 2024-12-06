Make a List
Cozy + cool holiday gift-giving inspo from Houston's CityCentre
Holiday shopping is in full swing, but if you still have a long list of friends and family to buy for, don't despair: CITYCENTRE has got you covered.
The mixed-use center has all the brand names and beloved items to make you look like a shopping star this season. Here's just a sample of gift ideas to get you started:
Get cozy and festive with Altar'd State.Photo courtesy of Altar'd State.
Fashionable finds
Allen Edmonds: Shop premium men’s footwear and accessories, such as dress shoes, casual shoes, belts, and more.
Altar’d State: Cozy sweaters, trendy hats, festive socks – the list goes on. Altar’d State has endless gift ideas for your BFF.
American Threads: Visit the newly opened American Threads to find the latest fashion trends and statement pieces for your winter wardrobe.
Lily Rain: Browse the gift section and snag the perfect pieces for your loved ones. From cozy clothing sets to candles to stocking stuffers, Lily Rain has a great selection.
lululemon: For the athleisure lover in your life, head to lululemon for an effortless gift shopping experience.
Madewell: Shop the coziest sweaters with quality that is sure to impress.
Southern Tide: Visit the brand-new store to shop timeless, high-quality pieces the entire family will love.
Tecovas: Gift the West this holiday season with Tecovas. Shop a variety of top-notch quality products with a side of stellar hospitality and service. Enjoy complimentary boot customization with purchases and sip on ice-cold beverages while you shop.
Update your earscape at Rowan.Photo courtesy of Rowan
Beautiful baubles
Hemline: Gifts she’ll actually want: Sahira Jewelry from Hemline.
Kendra Scott: Simple, sweet, and sparkly. Give that special someone the gift of their dreams this holiday season.
Rowan: Rowan offers safe piercings by licensed nurses only and has a variety of high-quality, festive jewelry to shop from.
Sephora is the ultimate destination for stocking stuffers.Photo courtesy of Sephora
Bikes + beauty
Epic Cycles: Calling all bike enthusiasts! Epic Cycles offers personalized services with their experts to help select the perfect bike for your needs. Stop by their store to see everything they have to offer.
Sephora: Any beauty lover knows you can never have enough lip products, and you'll have no problem finding the perfect stocking stuffer or gift here.
Delicious meals are coming this holiday, courtesy of Sur La Table.Photo courtesy of Sur La Table
Abode accessories
Anthropologie: Monogrammed mugs make a wonderful gift for the coffee or tea lover in your life. Shop a variety of unique dishware perfect for holiday gifting only at Anthropologie.
Jackson Vaughn: Just in time for the holiday season, Jackson Vaughn is officially open at CITYCENTRE. Give the gift of elegance and comfort with hand-crafted candles that beautifully blend form and function.
Lovesac: Gift the worlds most comfortable seat: a giant bean bag from Lovesac.
Sur La Table: You can’t go wrong with anything Staub for the cook in your life. Pro tip: stuff the pot or pan with their favorite cooking accessories from Sur La Table.
West Elm: West Elm elevates the everyday lifestyle with unique and affordable products for modern living. The host of the friend group will adore all the festive dinnerware options that they have to offer.