LEATHER & LUXE
Heritage leather brand opens appointment-only boutique in River Oaks
The heritage leather brand Ghurka recently opened a River Oaks boutique that offers custom clothing for men and women, a rare find in Houston’s luxury market.
For more than 50 years, Ghurka has built a reputation for beautifully crafted leather goods. Now, Houstonians have a new way to experience its collections.
Its new River Oaks boutique, one of only two brick-and-mortar outposts in the country, brings the label’s signature leather collection together with custom clothing and private styling, creating a personal shopping experience.
At the appointment-only store, clients can shop for leather bags and accessories while also working one-on-one with an advisor to create custom tailoring, shirting, knitwear, and other pieces curated to their specific needs and lifestyle. Houstonians will also be among the first to see Ghurka's expanded clothing offering with the debut of the Fall/Winter 2026 custom collection.
“For us, the decision to open in Houston really came down to people and relationships,” Glenn Pollack, chairman and CEO of Ghurka, tells CultureMap. “Ghurka has a meaningful history here and longstanding relationships with people who know the brand and what it stands for. As we considered returning to physical retail, we wanted to start in markets where we had the right talent, the right relationships, and a strong foundation to build on. Houston gave us all three.”
Ghurka's appointment-only River Oaks boutique is located at 3701 W. Alabama, Suite 185. Appointments are available online. Photo courtesy of Ghurka
Founded in Connecticut in 1975, Ghurka's main focus is on leather goods designed to improve with time and wear. Its product range run the gamut from bags and backpacks to wallets, belts, and accessories. The brand is now applying that successful philosophy to clothing, with a focus on premium materials, durable construction, and pieces designed around the individual rather than trends.
Clients can work with a Gurkha advisor to decide what they need from their wardrobes before choosing fabrics, silhouettes, proportions, and bespoke details. Each piece is fully custom and finished by hand and according to Pollack, the goal of the appointment-only Houston boutique is to provide shoppers with a complete experience and a personalized level of attention.
“For us, custom clothing is ultimately about the individual rather than a particular gender,” Pollack said. “The same principles that have guided Ghurka for more than fifty years translate naturally into clothing. Offering custom for both men and women allows us to create a much more complete and personal relationship with our clients.”
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Ghurka Houston, 3701 W. Alabama St., Suite 185. Appointments are available through ghurka.com.