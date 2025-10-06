TEXAS TREASURES
Iconic Texas brands James Avery and Consuela unveil handcrafted collab
Two of Texas's most popular lifestyle brands have teamed up for a new collaboration that combines fashion, art, and craftsmanship. Consuela and James Avery Artisan Jewelry have joined forces for the first time to create a collection of jewelry charms, handbags, and accessories.
Both brands share storied roots in handcrafted design and a focus on personal expression. The collaboration shows their dedication to creating pieces that inspire self-expression, while also carrying a personal meaning.
Consuela founder, CEO, and chief creative officer Conni Reed says the brand's designs always begin with art rather than trends or themes. "Through our Art of the Unmatched design philosophy, we create layered stories of texture, color, pattern, and iconography shaped by curiosity, craft, and soul. Growing up in Texas, James Avery has always been close to my heart and part of my life story. Collaborating with a brand that shares our love for meaningful, handcrafted design and seeing Consuela's spirit captured in James Avery jewelry is truly an honor and a dream come true."
The jewelry collection includes sterling silver and enamel charms featuring Consuela’s signature motifs.Photo courtesy of Consuela
The James Avery x Consuela jewelry collection reinterprets Consuela's signature designs as detailed sterling silver and enamel charms. The pieces include a miniature version of the bestselling Consuela Classic Tote, complete with a tiny sunflower bag charm, and an alphabet of letter charms inspired by Consuela's embroidered felt bag charms. Reed also curated a selection of her favorite James Avery pieces, which will be available alongside the collection at all Consuela retail stores and online.
The handbag and accessories line introduces new designs featuring Consuela's signature ConsuelaCloth, known for its durability and bold colors. A signature "Avery" print appears on Consuela's Classic Tote, Downtown and Uptown Crossbody bags, and Jewelry Keeper.
Karina Dolgin, James Avery's chief product and revenue officer, says the collaboration represents shared values. "James Avery and Consuela are rooted in community, craft, and respect for the artisans who bring our visions to life. We're united by our commitment to thoughtful design and authentic storytelling."
The collection also includes James Avery’s popular motifs, including the Wild Sunflower and Mariposa, are reimagined as handcrafted handbag charms.Photo courtesy of Consuela
Some of James Avery's most popular jewelry styles, including the Wild Sunflower, Festive Turtle, Mariposa, and Margarita Cross, have also been transformed into handcrafted handbag charms made in Mexico from wood, papier-mâché, and textiles.
The Consuela x James Avery collaboration launches October 6, online at consuelastyle.com and jamesavery.com, as well as in Consuela's three boutiques and select James Avery retail locations. Prices range from $19 to $175 for Consuela handbags and bag charms, and $79 to $89 for James Avery jewelry charms.