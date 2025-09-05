SIDELINE STYLE
Houston Texans fans score luxe game day looks from designer Christy Lynn
Houston brand Christy Lynn has teamed up with the Houston Texans on a first-of-its-kind capsule collection, a high-fashion line designed to give women more than the typical game day gear.
The exclusive collaboration debuted at the brand's recent runway show, where more than 100 fashionable Houstonians gathered at Drake's Hollywood to see the designer's latest drop. The collection combines her signature hand-painted silks with silk sets, knitwear, and denim, all designed in Texans colors: deep steel blue, Liberty white, battle red, and H-Town blue. Several pieces also feature the Texans' logo for fans who want to show off their team spirit in elevated style.
Founder Christy Lynn Lee worked closely with the Texans organization and Hannah McNair, vice president of the Houston Texans Foundation, on the line.
"She's the expert, but we collaborated on colors and how we like to dress for the games. She also did her research and figured out what I like to wear, so it has been really nice to see it come to life," McNair tells CultureMap.
Christy Lynn and Hannah McNair at the runway show for the exclusive Christy Lynn x Houston Texans collection. Photo by Si Vo
While Lee's personal favorite is a navy silk set with the Texans logo on the back, McNair says she can't pick just one. "I fell in love with every piece that came out. I just can't thank Christy enough for working with us and creating this high-end line to dress up our gameday attire. We have been looking for something like this for a really long time."
In addition to the Texans capsule, Lee also sent her fall collection down the runway. This season expands her range with denim, suede, and leather, paired with the flowing silks, matching sets, chunky knits, and faux fur.
The Texans capsule and fall collection are available online, in boutiques, and soon at NRG Stadium.Photo by Si Vo
"I always keep our warm climate in mind, but Houston women travel all over the world. With this collection, I wanted to introduce denim, suede, and leather so that women can really incorporate them in their wardrobe when they travel. The ethos of our brand is that you can wear it anywhere and for a long time. Our clothes are never just for one season," Lee says.
Both collections are available online and in Christy Lynn's two boutiques. The Texans capsule will also roll out at the Houston Texans Team Shop at NRG Stadium in the coming weeks, with pieces dropping in line with the team's schedule.
---
Houston sports fans can don their game-day best at our big fall sports bash, The Tailgate. Taking place at 8th Wonder on Thursday, September 11, the party will include tailgate-inspired cuisine from local restaurants; premium cocktails; activations and appearances from your favorite Houston teams, including the Texans, Astros, and Dynamo and Dash football clubs; a silent auction of sports memorabilia, and more.
VIP tickets include an exclusive meet-an-greet with former Houston Texans tight end Owen Daniels and two-time All-Star Houston Astros pitcher Ryan Pressly. Lock in $60 VIP tickets, while they last. General Admission tickets start at $35.
The Tailgate is sponsored by FLIGHT by Yuengling, Puttshack, Mizzen+Main, Sysco To Go, Antone's Famous Po' Boys, NXT LVL Events, and more to be announced.