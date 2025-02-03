WHERE TO SHOP NOW
14 Houston boutiques and pop-ups with all-new must-shop items this month
With Valentine's Day romance in the air and the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo around the corner, Houstonians have no shortage of reasons to shop for something special. After all, a little refresh of the wardrobe and jewelry box are always in order. Whether hunting for the perfect gemstone to dazzle a sweetheart or gearing up in cowboy-core for rodeo season, Houston's shopping scene is delivering in a big way.
February is packed with retail fun, from exclusive Texas debuts to high-end fashion finds and a steady stream of must-have accessories. We've rounded up the best pop-ups, handpicked collections, and limited-time shopping experiences to ensure the month is as stylish as it is eventful.
Armine + Ambrose
Armine + Ambrose, a newly launched Houston-based semi-fine jewelry brand, was founded by Erin Cummings. The brand reflects her passion for style and commitment to crafting meaningful and beautifully designed pieces. Available exclusively online, Armine + Ambrose offers a modern take on fine jewelry with a personal touch.
Foreign Fare
Houston entrepreneur Thy Mitchell is set to launch the Spring 2025 collection of her ready-to-wear travel brand, Foreign Fare, in early February. Designed for effortless style and convenience, the collection features standout pieces, including the Zip Away vest, the Soft Landings Collection, and PaperChic pants. As with all of Foreign Fare's timeless pieces, the new collection is available exclusively online.
Fraulein Boot Company
The Houston-raised, Texas-based women's cowboy boot maker known for its handcrafted luxury footwear is opening its first-ever pop-up shop at River Oaks Shopping Center from February 26 to March 20. Located at 2020 West Gray St., the shop will feature Fraulein's signature boots, including the debut of the Texas Collection. The pop-up will also showcase a curated lineup of local vendors, offering custom cowboy hats, handcrafted leather goods, Texas-inspired jewelry, and apparel.
Golden
Get rodeo-ready with Memorial's neighborhood boutique Golden. The shop will host a pop-up on February 12 from 10 am to 4 pm with vendors including Sapana, Freya, Leslie Cheatham Design, and Turquoise Tamy. Customers can also shop Golden's curated collection of limited-stock and one-of-a-kind pieces. A portion of the day's sales will be donated to the American Cancer Society.
Gucci
Gucci has unveiled its Valentine's Day campaign, showcasing the iconic Horsebit 1955 handbags in Rosso Ancora, fresh colorways from the GG Emblem collection, and pieces from the Gucci Savoy travel line. The collection also includes a selection of accessories, from shoes and scarves to fine jewelry, eyewear, and fragrances. Notably, Houston's own Marc and Duyen Nguyen are featured in the brand's latest media campaign.
Havertys
The furniture retailer known for its wide variety of furnishings, fabrics, and finishes, as well as its complimentary design service, is back in Houston with two new showroom locations. This is its first foray back into the Lone Star State since the 1980s; the two new locations are The Woodlands and the Baybrook area of Clear Lake.
Kemo Sabe
Just in time for rodeo season, Kemo Sabe is popping up in Rice Village from February 21 to March 23. Customers can find exclusive, limited-edition styles, a hands-on hat-shaping and boot-fitting experience, and the brand's signature belts and accessories.
L'agence
L'agence's first Texas boutique is now open next to Veronica Beard in River Oaks District. Blending Southern California style with a Parisian sensibility, the brand features vibrant colors, bold prints, and timeless silhouettes.
Lark & Berry
The fine jewelry brand, known for its award-winning lab-grown diamonds, has had its pieces grace the red carpets at the Oscars, Met Gala, and other high-profile events. In its first Houston boutique, customers can expect cultured gemstones with innovative and playful designs.
Ring Concierge
It isn't too late to find something special for Valentine's Day. Located in the Galleria, Ring Concierge opened itsValentine's Day Gift Shop with a carefully curated selection of Ring Concierge classics and new 2025 items at all price points, including beautiful heart charms, initial pendants, and gemstone designs.
Rowan
Rowan, an ear piercing and hypoallergenic jewelry brand, opened its eighth Texas studio in Baybrook Mall. Backed by a medical advisory board, all Rowan piercings are performed by licensed nurses to deliver a safe piercing experience for all ages. All of Rowan's hypoallergenic jewelry is designed or curated in-house to ensure that every piercing stays healthy.
South to North
Famous Mexican designer Montserrat Messeguer will be the latest brand featured at Autry Park's retailer South to North. The pop-up will feature her collection of authentic Western wear inspired by Mexico's northern region, where cowboy culture originated and nourished the Western aesthetic of the Southwestern United States. The four-day pop-up will take place Feb 21-25 in conjunction with a sip and shop by Maven Coffee + Cocktails and Lalo Tequila.
Stefano Ricci
From outerwear to accessories and tailored suits, the family-run luxury brand Stefano Ricci is known for its quality Italian artisanship. River Oaks District is now home to its first store in Texas, where customers can find menswear, accessories, shoes, fragrances, and home decor. Stefano Ricci is located adjacent to the new Brioni boutique.
Yepo Cosmetics
Yepo, derived from the Korean word for pretty, is a K-beauty store known for its trendsetting makeup, skincare, and inclusive product range. The cosmetics store, recently opened in the Houston Premium Outlets near Saks Off 5th, carries an array of brands, including Laneige, Innisfree, Sulwhasoo, Abib, and more.