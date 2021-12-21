With all the holiday hustle and bustle, do you feel like you need a break to just...be?

Enter a low-gravity, totally silent, and pitch-black environment for some floating therapy at True Rest Float Spa.

Float therapy is a zero-gravity spa environment that allows the mind and body to completely let go, relax, and reset, while also a clinically proven way to relieve pain, reduce stress, improve sleep, and maintain a healthy mind.

The buoyancy of using 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts makes floating on water feel like floating on air. This mental release allows the brain to stop processing senses (and sensory overload), resulting in a surge of positive neurochemicals.

This means that for anyone with stress-induced or related diseases, such as hypertension, ulcers, heart disease, and many others, the flotation tank offers a mental solution to the physical symptom, and goes after the problem at its source.

By combating the stress, which is at the root of these issues, flotation tanks help to heal the body and the mind. Even more abstract mental issues, such as depression, psychological issues, and even PTSD, have been shown to be alleviated in the tank environment due to shifts in brain chemistry.

While it is recommend to float without any lights or music, there are options for multi-colored lights and relaxing music. The official audio collection includes contributions from East Forest and Dr. Steven Schwartz with BioHarmonic Technologies, which uses sound, light, and frequency to raise the planet's vibration.

Ready to try it out? From now until December 31, buy one float gift card and get one free. There are no limits and no expirations, so grab these floats as gifts or stock up for yourself.