California It Girl hat designer sets up luxe lid shop in River Oaks District

Locals looking for a luxe lid are in luck. Bespoke and hip hat designer — and cult fave —Teressa Foglia will set up shop in the tony River Oaks District late this month.

The new boutique marks Foglia’s first flagship Texas location and only seventh U.S. store and will be nestled between MAD and Bella Rinova Salon.

Houston is hardly new to Foglia; the California-based milliner has hosted wildly popular trunk shows and events in Houston and in Round Top — the success of which has led her to secure a permanent space, her press team notes,

For her 950-square-foot space’s design, Foglia tapped longtime partner and creative director Ty Hays; the duo spent two weeks in Round Top sourcing one-of-a-kind pieces. The result is modish Audoux Minet chairs, artwork from famed American sculptor Louise Nevelson, and an 18th-century Italian crown chandelier in the charming, intimate space.

Naturally, the new Houston boutique will house a curated collection of signature Teressa Foglia hats. Expect an emphasis on Western designs that capture her California-aesthetic and New York influence with on-site customization options reflective of the Texan palate, per a press release.

The It Girl milliner — she counts celebrities such as Keri Russell, John Mayer, Camilla Moore, Cindy Crawford, Gerard Butler, Kate Bosworth, and the Avett Brothers as fans — will host a series of pre-opening events ahead of the grand opening of the boutique in late December.

“When we visited Houston as a brand the first time, I was impressed by the co-tenancy of River Oaks District,” said Foglia in a statement. “In today’s retail market, it is important to build relationships in places that offer more than a product, and River Oaks District has created an environment where experience comes first. Its mix of luxury, sustainable and female-founded brands caught our attention, in addition to the district’s work in the community. River Oaks District is going through an exciting growth period, and we’re looking forward to joining them as they evolve.”