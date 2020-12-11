Where to shop in Houston right now: 10 must-hit spots for December

Gasp! Christmas Day is a mere two weeks away, giving shoppers not a ton of time to finish — or begin — holiday shopping. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales behind us, Houstonians looking to gift their loved ones with something extra special should look no further than this month’s roundup of 10 local shops.

From jewelry to unique children’s toys, cruelty-free cosmetics and ethically made tabletop textiles, these gifts will help make the season bright.

Kae Kosmetics

Shop this cruelty-free indie beauty brand Sunday, December 13 at the Bravery Chef Hall (409 Travis St., Suite A) and enter to win free products.

Kendra Scott

The beloved Texas jewelry designer signed a permanent lease in northwest Houston at The Boardwalk at Towne Lake (9945 Barker Cypress Rd.). Scott opened the pop-up in November 2019 and since establishing its footprint in Cypress, per a press release, The brand is looking forward to continuing its legacy of family, fashion, and philanthropy.

LOOK Lifestyle

The mother-daughter duo and co-owners of Longoria Collection, Sylvia Longoria Dorsey and Elizabeth Dorsey Fertitta, have launched a direct-to-consumer collection of luxury linens. LOOK Lifestyle comes at a time when style and comfort at home are important. The linens are made exclusively in an Italian factory and all down products are produced in the United States.

MIRTH

The ethical womenswear line debuted its first home collection featuring an assortment of hand-block printed tabletop textiles. The collection includes festive colorways of placemats, dinner napkins, and cocktail napkins — all of which are ethically made by artisans in India. The print colorways include confetti, juniper, grenadine, navy, teal, and aubergine, which are the same block printed fabrics in the brand’s collection of pajama sets and robes. Prices range from $55 to $80 and can be found exclusively online, at mirthcaftans.com.

Petite Rē

The modern children’s boutique recently opened its doors in The Heights (707 Yale St., Suite 103). This is the second Houston-area location; the original can be found at 9920 Gaston Rd., Suite 140 in Katy. Skye and Lindsey Vila, who also own Saint Lo, an upscale women’s boutique in Heights Mercantile, have filled Petite Rē with clothing for newborns to six-years, keepsake toys, accessories, and unique gifts from around the world.

Simon Properties

Houstonians can now shop Italian luxury fashion house Versace at the Houston Premium Outlets and the Cosmetics Company Store at Katy Mills.

Additionally, The Galleria announced the opening of multiple retailers, including, Balenciaga, Golden Goose, De Beers, Versace, Swarovski, Akris, Fabletics, Dr. Martens, Hot Topic, 7 For All Mankind, Wave Fashion, and Lids.

Tamara Mellon

Through Sunday, December 20, Houstonians can shop the Tamara Mellon Mobile Shoe Closet, located in the luxurious River Oaks District. The women’s luxury footwear brand from the co-founder of Jimmy Choo has a selection of styles from floor to ceiling in its 26-foot, open-air truck.

Tootsies

The luxury womenswear retailer is popping up at Memorial Green throughout December. Located at 12505 Memorial Dr. (next to Ceron Hair Studio), Houstonians and Memorial-area residents can find luxury labels for less. The Tootsies Pop-Up Shop at Memorial Green is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 am-6 pm.

The Guild Shop

The 501(c)3 nonprofit owned by The Church of St. John Divine is offering tax-free purchases for shoppers on Saturday, December 12 and Saturday, December 19. Known as “Customer Appreciation Day,” this tradition honors Houstonians for their loyal patronage to the city's beloved consignment shop. Located at 2009 Dunlavy St., The Guild Shop carries high-end apparel, jewelry, furniture, and an assortment of vintage collectibles.

Zadok Jewelers

Through Saturday, December 12, brand experts from Chopard, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Mikimoto, Panerai, Pomellato, Roberto Coin, and Spinelli Kilcollin are bringing an extended selection of pieces not regularly available at the family-owned jeweler.

Pop in Friday, December 18 and Saturday, December 19, to meet brand experts from Dinh Van, Melissa Braniff, Robert PRocop, Sutra, Ippolita, Marco Bicego, Pasquale Bruni, Pomellato, Stephen Webster, Suzanne Kalan, and Zadok Collection.