Luxe Tamara Mellon 'mobile shoe closet' rolls into River Oaks District

Ladies, get those credit cards ready: A haute shopping event is rolling into Houston just in time for the holiday season. Tamara Mellon, the women’s luxury footwear brand from the co-founder of Jimmy Choo, is bringing its Mobile Shoe Closet to the tony River Oaks District from November 28-December 20.

The Tamara Mellon Mobile Closet is a 26-foot, open-air truck that showcases each shoe style from floor to ceiling, which allows customers to discover and shop their size, according to a press release.

Savvy shoppers are encouraged to book an appointment slot early online. For those wary of strolling through a small, enclosed space, organizers promise that social distancing will be enforced and protective gear will be provided to all.

A hit across the country, the mobile shoe closet has already made stops in The Hamptons in New York; Aspen, Colorado; Miami; and Malibu, California. The hip rolling sale is making yet another stop in River Oaks District after a successful and celebrated visit last October.

As fashionistas are well aware, Tamara Mellon, globally known as the co-founder of Jimmy Choo, began her eponymous company as a way to redefine the luxury experience. With a set of designs made for and by women, Mellon ditched the high mark-up by creating personal relationships with leather designers in Italy, arranging for exclusive designs that offer luxe mystique without the luxury retail price.

Those in the know love the brand for its Cobbler Concierge, which provides some shoe TLC if necessary.

---

The Tamara Mellon Mobile Closet; River Oaks District, near Dolce & Gabbana and Café Toulouse; Monday-Saturday, 11am-6pm, Sunday, noon-6pm