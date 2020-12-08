New boutique med spa beautifies Houston with luxe River Oaks flagship

In a Texas-sized effort to help locals look their best, a national med spa is bringing its largest location to Houston. OVME, a luxe brand that boasts a hip and celeb following, will officially open the doors to its first Houston-area location on January 18, 2021. The new spa will be located in the Centre at River Oaks at 3021 Kirby Dr.

OVME (pronounced “of me” — clever!) will offer up a bespoke selection of minimally invasive cosmetic services. The brand now has studios in six cities across the U.S., including Dallas, with Houston as its seventh location. Eight more are slated to follow in 2021.

Expect a sleek, contemporary studio boasting 10 treatment rooms, including dedicated rooms for laser procedures and hydration therapy, according to a press release. Medical aesthetic services include Botox, dermal fillers, laser resurfacing, photo facials, and HydraFacials. The location’s “moss wall” skincare boutique features a curated roster of products from popular brands like SkinMedica and Revision, plus OVME’s own line of medical grade skincare products.

As CultureMap previously reported, services are provided by appointment or walk-in. Memberships are available and will provide “year-long product and service discounts, complimentary weekly B-12 shots, guaranteed same-day Botox appointments, and VIP access to OVME events,” the website says.

Founded in 2017 in Atlanta to provide high-quality, minimally invasive cosmetic services to aspiring women and men in select markets, OVME has quickly developed a following of celebrities, socialites, and influencers such as Tinsley Mortimer, Colin Egglesfield, and Uche Nwosu. The company credits its buzzy appeal to its “bespoke, tech-enabled approach to cosmetic services.”

“I’m absolutely thrilled to bring OVME to Houston, one of the most vibrant, culturally diverse cities in America,” said Dr. Mark McKenna, founder and CEO of OVME, in a statement. “Our team is ready to serve this community. For OVME it’s all about providing our clients with superior cosmetic outcomes, every time. We’re also so excited to engage the city’s thriving arts, business, and philanthropic communities. Houston feels like home.”

Expect grand opening celebration announcements as the opening date draws near.