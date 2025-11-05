BIJOU BAGS
Houston designers' diamond-adorned handbags turn heads in Hollywood
Houston twins Mary Kay Bowden and Kim Willson are showcasing their Southern roots and global perspective with the launch of 11 Juillet. The brand's fine jewelry and luxury handbags are already favored by A-listers including Katie Holmes, Leslie Bibb, Jenna Ortega, Emma Roberts, and Jennifer Aniston.
11 Juillet, named after the twins’ birthday, debuted its first collection in March. The line blends Italian craftsmanship with modern elegance, featuring handbags made from Italian calfskin leather and jewelry made with malachite, mother-of-pearl, onyx, and ethically sourced diamonds.
“I’ve called Houston home for about 20 years, and Kim’s been here for about four,” Bowden tells CultureMap. “We originally grew up in Kentucky, where we first began to appreciate quality craftsmanship. In our early twenties, we spent time in New York, where we were introduced to fashion and design, followed by countless trips to Paris that deepened our appreciation for Parisian art and elegance. Once we settled in Texas, we were inspired by the South’s distinctive style.”
Handbags range from $8,000 to $20,000, depending on diamond selections. Each purse features a medallion made with diamonds and natural stones ranging from 3.4 to 17 carats. The medallions are removable and can be worn as jewelry.
Celebrity Leslie Bibb is a fan of the Houston-based brand 11 Juillet. Photo courtesy of 11 Juillet
Each 11 Juillet handbag is made to order in Tuscany, where Italian artisans craft the designs from full-grain calfskin. “After visiting artisans across the globe, we found Italy’s heritage of leather craftsmanship is unmatched,” they explain. “We are closely involved in designing each silhouette and communicate with our Italian artisans daily, frequently visiting Italy to ensure every piece is made with the utmost precision and the finest materials.”
Their debut collection, Éclat de Joie, which translates to “radiance of joy,” represents what they stand for. “To us, the Éclat de Joie is the heart of 11 Juillet, a symbol of light, joy, and individuality,” said Wilson. “Each star medallion represents the harmony between natural beauty, technical mastery, and personal expression.”
Currently, 11 Juillet is available online only, though the brand hosts pop-ups in various cities where merchandise is available on-site.
“Success, for us, isn’t about chasing trends, but about creating heirloom-worthy pieces through timeless designs that hold meaning, reflect exceptional craftsmanship, and can be treasured and passed down for generations,” said Bowden.
As Houston’s fashion scene continues to grow, Bowden and Willson see the Bayou City as the perfect home base. “We are based in Houston, which is known for its effortless elegance and love of diamonds. We are inspired by Texas’s fashion scene and we wanted to create handbags that let you wear your diamonds not just as jewelry, but as modern heirlooms to be cherished and passed down.”