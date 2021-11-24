Where to shop in Houston: Best Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday, and Giving Tuesday deals

Last holiday season, we helped you navigate shopping during a pandemic; this season, we’re helping you cross off everyone on your list in the midst of global supply chain disruptions and shipping delays — thanks to some haute Houston purveyors.

Our 2021 roundup of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, and Giving Tuesday offers up plenty of local deals; stylish Houstonians can expect sizzling discounts on good, services, and even rides. Get those credit cards ready, shoppers.

Accel Lifestyle

Take 40 percent off Accel Lifestyle's odor-free, antibacterial tees and tanks through Monday, November 29. The local brand hardly offers discounts, so now's the chance to shop this Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal. Discount is automatically applied at checkout.

Alto

The elevated rideshare company is offering a Black Friday sale on its annual memberships. Download the app to get started and on Black Friday only, Houstonians can purchase the yearly membership for $77.50, which is a 50-percent discount off the full price.

Chloe Dao

The Project Runway Season 2 winner is offering 40 percent off full-price items online and at her Rice Village boutique. Use code BF2021 at checkout.

Cutloose Hair

Get your hair ready for the holidays with 20 percent off products in-store and online on Small Business Saturday (November 27).

Flea at Silver Street

The curated indoor market featuring handmade and vintage goods is hosting its Holiday Flea at M-K-T Friday, November 26 through Sunday, November 28. There will be over 75 vendors to shop from for everyone on your holiday list.

Frank Rich Co.

The men’s luxury line is offering up to 60 percent off remaining Champion Court Shorts, So Help Me God tee, and the newly released heavyweight Anti long-sleeve tee.

Hemline

The women’s contemporary clothing boutique is kicking off the shopping deals on Purple Wednesday (November 24) with 30 percent off everything at their five Houston-area locations, including River Oaks, Rice Village, CityCentre, The Heights, and The Woodlands.



Doors open at 9 am on Black Friday for their Beat the Clock sale. Shoppers can enjoy 40 percent off the first hour, 30 percent off the second hour, 20 percent off the third hour, and 15 percent off the remainder of the day.



On Cyber Monday, all purchases over $200 will receive $40 off when shopping online.

House of Bobbi

Stop by the House of Bobbi storefront in the Galleria for big, bold, and beautiful accessories and take 25 percent off storewide through Saturday, November 27.

House of Takura

The lifestyle brand focused on high-end and unique designs that tell a story of African traditions and Western influences is hosting live shopping shows on their Facebook on Black Friday. Founder, Annette Njau is offering Houstonians 20 percent off everything with code TAKE20 Thursday, November 25 through Monday, November 29.

Imperial

A hot Houston vintage and streetwear shop is offering 20 percent off site and store wide at 1840 Westheimer Rd. Additionally, shoppers can expect weekend-long steals, including $30 items on Black Friday, $20 items on Small Business Saturday, and $10 items on Sunday.

J. Landa

Through Sunday, November 28, enjoy 25 percent off purchases in-store and online with code THANKFUL25.

Kendra Scott

Through Monday, November 29, the Texas jewelry brand is having its best sale ever. Shop best-selling gifts and the new holiday collections at 30 percent off and take 25 percent off all Fine Jewelry and Sterling Silver collections.

leMel

The timeless jewelry line is gifting shoppers with a leMel gift card for every amount spent. Through Monday, November 29, spend $250 or more, get $20; spend $500 or more, get $50; spend $1,000 or more, get $150; and on all orders $1,500 or more, get $300.

Léránt

Get your home ready for the holidays with seasonal china, tableware, candles, and fun decor. The store will also be discounting select candles and children's clothing at 50 percent off Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Gift wrapping is available.

Lindsey Leigh Jewelry

Through Monday, November 29 at 11:59 pm, Lindsey Leigh Jewelry is offering 20 percent off sitewide and in-store at 800 Taft St. Discounts are automatically applied at checkout. Shop in-store Monday, November 29 from 10 am to 5 pm, no appointment needed.

Olmox

The fine filigree jewelry line is offering 15 percent off all earrings on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. No code needed.

PUCCI Café & Pet Boutique

Pet cafe and boutique is opening later this year in LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, but pet lovers can shop online now. On Cyber Monday, use the promo code CYBER15 for 15 percent off site wide.

RoundHouse Vintage

Shop unique vintage finds at 25 percent off at RoundHouse Vintage this Black Friday. Located inside The Tipping Point, at 214 Travis St., Suite A.



Shaftel Diamonds

On Giving Tuesday (November 30), Shaftel Diamonds will donate 20 percent of its evening proceeds to Sky High for Kids. Stop by to shop from 4:30 - 6:30 pm at the Tanglewood showroom.

SkinSpirit

Rice Village's new med spa is offering a fabulous discount on its skincare brands - buy two, receive the third 50 percent off.

Source Vitál Apothecary

Source Vitál Apothecary is kicking off the holiday season and supporting small businesses by hosting their first annual Holiday Market at 1291 N. Post Oak Rd, Suite 125.

On Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday they will be offering discounts on Source Vitál and Sir Vitál products. In addition, Source Vitál will be hosting three raffles and giveaways each day throughout the Holiday Market.



Retail customers receive 40 percent off and professionals will receive 15 percent off in-store Source Vitál and Sir Vitál Products, excluding holiday and starter kits, and travel sizes.

Sun Patrol Swimwear

Summer will be here before you know it, and Sun Patrol Swimwear is offering 60 percent off its entire collection with code BF2021 at checkout.

Womxn on the Moon

From Thursday, November 25 through Tuesday, November 30 resin jewelry lovers can enjoy 25 percent off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY.

54 Thrones

Last year, Christina Funke Tegbe’s beauty brand made Oprah’s namesake list of Favorite Things, and this year, the local line landed in Sephora. Right now, take advantage of these coveted products with 20 percent off sitewide.